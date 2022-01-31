United Way of the Flint Hills is making great progress toward its fundraising goal, the organization said last week.
“We’re on par to make it to goal, or very close to goal,” executive director Mickey Edwards said Friday. “As far as timing goes, we are father behind than we have been in past years.”
But with adjustments made for the coronavirus, Edwards said this is likely the “new way” fundraising will be conducted. The effort still will begin in the fall, but with “a bit longer campaign year.”
Edwards still hopes to make some announcements in the coming weeks, leading to a celebration for the end of the campaign sometime in May. That could match 2021, when the celebration occurred on Wednesday, May 12.
Edwards has left the announcements of major pledges to others in recent weeks.
The Emporia Community Foundation presented the United Way with a $5,000 grant this past week for its Emergency Housing Project. Earlier in January, the Capitol Federal Foundation announced a $6,000 contribution.
This year’s United Way campaign goal is $475,000. Online donations can be made at UnitedWayoftheFlintHills.org.
