Each of the golf teams Rick Eckert has coached in his 22 years at Emporia High has been memorable in its own way. However, this year’s girls golf squad will be memorable not just for the history it made, but also for the players who comprised it.
Of course, it’s special when anyone gets to coach their child, but Rick Eckert is doubly lucky because two of his daughters, Avary and Olivia, were on the team. But beyond that, the other girls on the team – Ella Fessler, Lacey Rust and McKenna Haynes – were equally crucial to the team’s success on and off the golf course.
“When we’re on trips and stuff like that, we are all a team, we are all a unit,” he said. “Yes, they’re my daughters, but at the same, they’re my players. I’ve got to take care of business. I’ve got to make sure that they’re doing what they’re supposed to do, that the other girls are doing what they need to do.”
The Spartans racked up accomplishments that no other past Emporia High team team had before, including their best Centennial League finish (second), their best state finish (eighth), their best individual Centennial League finish (Avary Eckert, first) and their first time placing an individual in the top 20 at state (Avary Eckert, fifth; Olivia Eckert, 20th).
And while Avary Eckert was the clear No. 1 golfer and Olivia Eckert the clear No. 2, Rick Eckert said that the team’s accomplishments wouldn’t have been possible without the vital contributions of Fessler, Rust and Haynes all year.
“They did such a good job of working and trying to improve throughout the whole year,” he said. “As their scores started to come down, that’s when our team total started to improve. That’s when we started to really move forward as a team in a lot of these tournaments.”
The COVID-19 pandemic freed up the Spartans from other responsibilities last year and they were able to spend a lot of time on the course improving their games. But another contributing factor to this year’s success was the chemistry of the team, as teammates but also as friends.
“Everyone is just really nice and positive to be around if anyone ever is having a bad day,” Olivia Eckert said. “We always try to help each other. I love having everyone on the team here. They’re all wonderful people that are amazing at golf. … I love them.”
Avary Eckert echoed her sister, saying that on days when a player struggles, “laughing with somebody about how bad you’re doing” can be a helpful way of pushing through the difficulty.
Fessler gave an example of this.
“Olivia always goes, ‘You’re good, Ella,’” she said. “I love it. It’s just really funny because when I hit a terrible shot, Olivia goes, ‘You’re good, Ella,’ and it gets me going.”
Eckert said that each player brought their distinct personality to the team. There was the lively Rust, who once brought a robotic baby to practice as part of a class project and, according to her teammates, was allegedly chased by a cow and bitten by a mouse this year; the relaxed, optimistic Olivia Eckert, who was always offering her teammates a positive perspective; the competitive, hard-working Haynes, who was a talented wrestler playing her first year of golf; the focused, motivated Avary Eckert, who could be counted on for a quick bit of coaching if her dad wasn’t readily available; and the deadpan Fessler, whom Rick Eckart said “has the driest sense of humor you can imagine.”
“Honestly, in the 22 years I have been coaching here, this is the most fun that I have had,” he said.
The variety of characters on the team combined with the closeness among the players means that shenanigans naturally ensued right alongside the best season in school history.
For instance, while at the team hotel after Day One of the state tournament, Rick Eckert was in his room and the players in theirs when he received an email written by Fessler and co-signed by her other teammates. The subject was “Urgent” and the body read as follows:
“Dearest senior,” – apparently intended to be written as “señor” – “WE NEED BOARD GAMES. Walmart is approximately .6 miles away from the luxury Holiday Inn Express we are currently staying at. Lacey has graciously volunteered her hard-earned money to pay for said games. With our hearts, we kindly and eagerly ask you to venture across the highway to our way to fun. Thank you, and we expect to see you soon.”
The Spartans did go to Walmart and buy some board games, and then the next day they played together with players from other teams during some downtime at the state tournament.
The good times were to be found everywhere, whether on the course, in hotel rooms, in Chick-fil-as around the state or in the team van to and from tournaments.
“We would be having some of the most random conversations in the van,” Olivia Eckert said. “There were times we could not stop laughing. It was amazing.”
But the fun they had off of the course didn’t preclude them from taking the sport seriously when they needed to. Eckert said that each golfer knew what they needed to do and worked hard every day to reach their objective. For Olivia Eckert, it was her short game. For Fessler, it was chipping. For Avary Eckert, it was consistency. For Rust, it was knocking her scores down 15-20 shots. And for Haynes, it was learning a new sport and competing in it at a high level.
“One of the great things about this team is they all come out and they do their job,” he said. “They get their work done and there’s never a complaint about it.”
That work ethic also transferred over to the classroom as Eckert said he never had to worry about his golfers’ academics this season, even though daytime competitions meant they tended to miss more school than athletes in other sports.
“They do such a good job of getting their schoolwork done, making sure that they stay up on that, keeping the grades where they need to be,” he said.
The good news for all involved is that there were no seniors on this year’s squad and everyone will be back next season, looking to take the program to even greater heights.
“A lot of things can transpire in the course of the next nine months, but hopefully, if everything goes well and the girls get out and they work hard, there’s no doubt that this will end up being the best team that Emporia High School’s ever had for girls,” he said. “ … The thing that I would like to see all of them shoot for is identifying specific, personal goals, targets, and then exceeding those. Set your own personal records, shoot for that every time out, because if we get in that mindset of being aggressive and working hard and doing the right thing, I don’t know that there’s a lot of stuff that they can’t accomplish.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.