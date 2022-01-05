LEBO — Lebo took a huge step toward asserting itself as the dominant program in the Lyon County League with a 73-20 win over Olpe Tuesday night.
The Wolves (7-0) were throttled by the Eagles (4-4) twice last season but on Tuesday, it was Olpe who was clearly outmatched.
Lebo’s athleticism and collective skill-set governed the lopsided contest. The Wolves stole the ball at will and converted many of those turnovers into easy points. From the pre-game warm-up to the very end, Lebo exuded more energy. The Wolves were aggressive from the outset, relentlessly pressuring the Eagles on defense and playing with great anticipation.
“To hold a team like that to 20, our defense was just really good,” said Lebo head coach Patrick Gardner. “It was really good tonight.”
Gardner said the team’s 23 assists on seven turnovers is the telling stat.
“We valued that basketball,” he said. “We got out and ran. We didn’t make silly turnovers to try to make big plays. We just reversed and trusted our teammates, found teammates when they were hot. It was good.”
The Wolves led 18-4 after the first period, stretching it to 37-11 before halftime. Lebo basically achieved victory as the final seconds of the first half ticked away.
Gardner said his team strung together a series of productive practices during the break, and that was evident in their performance.
“The stuff that we worked on and paid close attention to over Christmas carried over,” he said. “I thought that was huge. I thought we had our five best practices of the year over Christmas. We were focused, we paid attention to detail, we worked hard. Any new drill that we implemented to kind of work on defensively, that carried over … so I was pretty proud of them.”
Several Lebo players put up points. Senior Alli Moore led the team, executing a decent impression of Steph Curry and draining five 3-point shots in the first half and another in the third period on her way to 20 points.
Lebo also received stellar play from its fluid post player Brooklyn Jones, who scored 16. Jones played the entire first three quarters.
The second half was mainly a Wolves’ scoring show. Lebo quickly increased its lead to 49-11 at the beginning of the third period, and the Eagles could not stop the bleeding. The Wolves eventually scored 28 points in the quarter.
The only criticism of the Wolves last night might be their inconsistency from the free-throw line. Otherwise, Lebo appears to be a very formidable opponent.
Lebo plays away Friday at Marais des Cygnes Valley. Olpe meets Burlingame at home.
LEBO 73, OLPE 20
Olpe (4-4) – 4; 7; 6; 3; – 20
Lebo (7-0) – 18; 19; 28; 8; – 73
SCORING LEADERS
Olpe – Smith 7.
Lebo – Moore 20, Jones 16, Aud. Peek 14, Hadley 13.
