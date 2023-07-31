Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lyon County hosted their second annual Give a Mulligan for Kid’s Sake golf tournament at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course on Saturday morning.
Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lyon County hosted their second annual Give a Mulligan for Kid’s Sake golf tournament at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course on Saturday morning.
Area Manager Jacque Wellnitz was happy with how the day went.
“We had a great day,” Wellnitz said. “The weather ended up being fantastic for the event and everyone had a great time. There was a little bit of rain, but it helped cool things off and there was a little breeze once it ended. The rest of the day was great.”
The tournament had 14 teams a year ago and brought in about $10,000 for the program. Wellnitz had a goal of 20 teams this year and they ended up with 19, which she was very happy about and said ups their expectations for next year.
“That just sets the bar higher for next year,” Wellnitz said. “We had a lot of returning teams and I hope a lot of them will come back next year. It sounds like they all were very pleased with the tournament and had a great time.”
The amount of funds raised was not available at the time of publication.
Barb Clark of Emporia wanted to play to support some of her friends that are associated with the program.
“I have a couple of friends with Big Brothers Big Sisters and this is a good way to support the charity and have fun with friends,” Clark said. “I haven’t golfed in a while so I had to dust off the clubs, but this is about having fun.”
Emporia’s Bill Barnes decided to play when a friend of his asked him to. He was glad to support the cause, as well.
“A friend of mine asked me to play and it’s for a good cause,” Barnes said. “We support Big Brothers Big Sisters and it’s always nice to help that type of organization in the community.”
Players were served pulled pork sandwiches for lunch after finishing their rounds, which began at 8:30 a.m. There was also a 50/50 raffle with a meat package from Fanistal Meats, some shirts and koozies with creations from Abby Kessler, an iceless cooler and a Bloody Mary cheese mix donated by Vault Meats & Cheeses, along with a gift certificate to their store. There was a hole-in-one challenge and long-drive competition as well.
Wellnitz wanted to thank the tournament sponsors: Prarieland Partners, Schmidt Custom Cabinetry in Olpe, Cody Thurston of Midwest Land Group, ValueNet, and P1 Group. She is looking forward to another successful event next year and is grateful for all the support the program gets from the community.
“I just want to say a big thank you and appreciation to all of our sponsors,” Wellnitz said. “This is not possible without them. We also appreciate every team that came out to participate and a big thank you to our community that continues to support us every day.”
