Thursday is National Rural Health Day. People needing health care in a seven-county area of east central Kansas turn primarily to Newman Regional Health.
“Lyon County is about 80% of our in-patient admissions,” said Robert Wright, Newman Regional Health’s chief executive officer.
The rest come from parts of Chase, Coffey, Greenwood, Morris, Osage and Wabaunsee counties. Wright said the same is true for emergency room visits.
The presence of larger hospitals in Topeka and greater Kansas City can make it a challenge for Wright and his staff to attract specialized medical professionals.
“Primary care is not as difficult for us to recruit as cardiology,” Wright said. The Emporia region’s population leaves “a limited number that we can support.”
But because Lyon County ranks 17th in population in Kansas, Newman Regional Health is larger than other rural hospitals.
“We’re able to recruit physicians here because they know they’re not going to be the only family practice doc in town, or one of only a couple,” Wright said.
The presence of a nursing school at Emporia State University helps NRH in what has become a national search for nurses. The search has been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, as some nurses decided to retire early.
“About 70% of our nursing hires have come from Emporia State,” Chief Nursing Officer Julia Pyle said. She added that the hospital also has a recruitment task force.
NRH’s radiology director has built relationships at several Kansas schools, Pyle said. The presence of radiology and other specialty health services can help attract professionals to Emporia.
“We have a sleep disorder center,” Wright cited as an example. “You would never see that in a smaller hospital, because they don’t have enough patients to support a program.”
Newman Regional Health also has a Positron Emission Tomography-Computed Tomography (PET/CT) scanner and a cancer center, along with obstetricians and gynecologists for expectant mothers.
“We have a fairly large number of deliveries here — close to 400 per year,” Wright said.
The novel coronavirus pandemic has filled the hospital’s intensive care beds. But at least the hospital has six of them, while other rural hospitals do well to have one.
“We have hyperbaric wound therapy,” Wright continued. “We have a helicopter and fixed-wing air transport. We have chronic disease management.”
Pyle said those services and others mean better health overall for the community.
“We see better patient compliance with the care plans that are put into place,” Pyle said. “We know that having quick and competent care at your fingertips is going to improve your outcomes overall.”
A January fact sheet from the Regional Development Association of East Central Kansas showed Newman had 413 employees. Only five other businesses or agencies in the area have more. Yet Pyle considers that a good size for a team mentality.
“You have fewer communication and process barriers, which leads to better outcomes,” she said. “Leadership is easily accessible. There is a closer connection to the community.”
The connection is financial as well as medical.
“The economic benefit to the community of having a hospital our size has been estimated by the Kansas Hospital Association at about $20 million a year,” Wright said.
But Wright admitted that when it comes to employee pay, Newman Regional Health can’t always compete with larger hospitals.
“With inflation increasing and the competition for staff increasing, that’s certainly a big part of what we’re looking at,” Wright said.
He added that the hospital has a temporary “crisis staffing policy” with an “enhanced wage” for employees who sign six-week contracts to fill vacant shifts. But the long-term future for Wright and Newman Regional Health depends on if and when the pandemic ends.
“What we do best... is acute care and in-patient therapy and skilled nursing patients,” Wright said. “We’re not used to seeing this level of illness.”
