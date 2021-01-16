Editor’s note: This is part one in a two-part series about Olpe High School Athletic Director Chris Schmidt, detailing his winning tenure at his hometown school.
In what was perhaps the most bizarre high school football season in Kansas history, head coach Chris Schmidt led the Olpe Eagles to a spotless 13-0 record and a 1A state championship. It was Olpe’s second title in Schmidt’s 14-year tenure, and it earned him the honor of being named a Shrine Bowl coach for the third time.
The Eagles dominated the field in 2020, holding all opponents to a combined 35 points and winning every game by an average score of 40-3.
However, as easy as things might have seemed on paper, the reality was vastly different.
Every moment of this season was a precarious one. Olpe is one of the smallest schools in the state still playing 11-man football, and with such a small roster, a COVID-19 infection or close contact exposure could have been disastrous.
“It pretty much would have wiped us out,” Schmidt said. “We had 29 kids, so if you’re scrimmaging in practice, 22 are going against each other and then you’ve got seven guys [who] rotate in.”
The Olpe coaches consistently stressed the importance of responsibility and safety to their players.
“We talked every day at the end of practice about how … ‘for us to be successful you guys have to think about basically trying to stay in a bubble’,” he said. “‘Come to school, go home, get back up, come to school and just kind of stay within ourselves.’ And I thought the kids did a nice job of that.”
Nearly everything about the year was unique and challenging. The team got a late start in the summertime and had to have players lift and condition in three rotations of 10 at a time. As August approached and it was still uncertain whether the season would even be played, the Eagles continued to practice as well as they could while maintaining as safe an environment as possible.
“Every year we kind of go week by week, but I tell you, this year was more slow than ever because you just don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said. “We tried to social distance as much as we could in practice. Obviously, because of that, we didn’t do as much hands-on contact this year. We did a lot more stuff with pads and dummies.”
Schmidt lauded his players for their willingness to be adaptive, hygienic and cautious throughout the season so that the team could accomplish its goals.
“I have to give credit to the kids,” he said. “They bought into it. They didn’t fight that. It kind of got annoying at times, but they never complained. They knew that that’s what we needed to do to stay healthy and stay out playing.”
The Eagles were able to play 12 games — due to COVID-19, Uniontown had to forfeit a state playoff game for Olpe’s 13th win — and never dealt with any of their own infection or quarantine issues during their run, which culminated in a 14-0 victory over Oakley in the state championship game.
Shortly afterward, the calls and texts started to flood in from former players, some of whom played for Schmidt more than a decade ago.
“Those things really hit,” he said. “Now I feel like, hey, I made some connections with some guys and they remember what we’ve done together. And hearing those things, that’s special to me.”
One of those former players was Matt Redeker, who was a sophomore at Olpe when Schmidt — previously an assistant — became the head coach in 2007.
Redeker said that Schmidt assumed the reins at a school with a rich football tradition and quickly established himself as someone who was worthy of the mantle.
“When he took over in 2007, we kind of struggled that first year, still made the playoffs, but we were in the state title game the year after that,” he said.
That was the first of Schmidt’s four state championship appearances, and while the Eagles did not win in 2008, they eventually would in 2014 and again in 2020.
“He took the tradition-rich program that is Olpe football and has built and improved and done it better and turned it into a perennial power in 1A,” Redeker said. “That speaks to his leadership and his role as a head coach.”
Redeker is now the junior high football head coach at Olpe and is shaping the players who will one day fill Schmidt’s roster. Meannwhile, he is also continuing to learn from his former coach.
“His guidance and his tutelage have been second to none and I can’t thank him enough for all that he did when I was in high school and obviously all that he’s done for me the past several years that I’ve been coaching the middle school,” he said.
Schmidt was never a stranger to the Olpe football prominence that Redeker evoked. An Olpe native himself, Schmidt was spending time around the program long before he ever played for it.
“My mom was a teacher [in Olpe] and so I grew up here,” Schmidt said. “People ask me what made me get into coaching. Well, when I was a little kid, I was here at school after school, and I went to all the practices. I got to know the coaches and they let me hang around the teams.”
Every day, as his mother finished up her responsibilities at the school, young Chris Schmidt was soaking in the culture of Olpe football and growing in his love for the game and the art of coaching. At some point, he even became the coaches’ go-to errand boy.
Eventually, Chris was old enough to play for the team he’d hung around for years. He graduated from Olpe in 1987 and enrolled at Emporia State University, where he was walk-on for the basketball team during his freshman year.
“I went that first year, and then Coach [Ron Slaymaker] and I decided maybe the best thing for me [was to] focus on the academic part,” he said. “And that was great, because the next year I started coaching football down here [at Olpe] as an assistant.”
Upon graduation from ESU, Schmidt served a couple of years as a substitute teacher in Olpe, Hartford and Emporia. In the spring of 1994, Schmidt spent an entire semester as a full-time substitute for an Olpe math teacher who had to take extended time away due to his health, and the following school year Schmidt was hired on full time.
“You always wonder, if you return to your hometown, will that work out? Will that be the [right] thing?” Schmidt mused.
A quarter-century later, the answer seems clear.
