Softball
MELVERN — The Northern Heights Ladycats completed their first sweep of the season Monday against Marais des Cygnes Valley High School. The Ladycats prevailed in game one, 15-3, and 18-7 in game two.
Updated: April 26, 2023 @ 3:18 pm
The first contest comprised plenty of long ball action. Junior Addison Landgren drilled a double and jacked two dingers, including a grand slam. In the fourth inning, Landgren, Kailyn Schlimme and Elizabeth Lassley hit consecutive home runs. Schlimme ripped three doubles in addition to going yard. Lassley went 2-for-4.
Landgren cleared the bases again in game two and doubled, collecting six RBI. Savannah Hopper singled, doubled and drove in two runs. Schlimme picked up the win, striking out six from the circle.
The Ladycats were swept at home by the Mission Valley Vikings last Friday, dropping the first game 9-3 and losing 21-3 in the nightcap. Kerstyn Fox was 2-for-3 with a triple and double in game one, and Taylor Pringle went 3-for-3 with a double and two singles in game two.
WAVERLY — Lebo-Waverly lost game one of its doubleheader with Wabaunsee High School, 13-3. Each team amassed 10 hits, and both stranded several baserunners. However, seven Wabaunsee players scored, and only three Lebo-Waverly runners crossed home plate. Brooklyn Jones went 2-for-3, including a home run.
The Ladydogs rebounded in game two, edging out the Lady Chargers 21-20. Saige Hadley led the offensive show with two home runs, a double and nine RBI.
The Ladydogs are 5-8 on the season.
BURLINGAME — Southern Lyon County was swept by Burlingame High School Monday, 5-0 and 15-0. The Ladydogs could only squeeze out two total hits in both games, one from Kayla Steinke and the other from Grace Coughlin.
SLC falls to 1-11.
Baseball
WAVERLY — The Wolfdogs dispatched the Wabaunsee Chargers in both games of their twin bill. In the 17-2 game-one blowout, Corey Reese Jr. logged three hits with two RBI and Isaac Durst went 2-for-2 with a home run and five RBI.
In game two, Lebo-Waverly again scored 17 runs with 13 total hits. Addison Smith was 3-for-3 with four runs scored and two RBI. Zach Oswald homered in a 2-for-3 hitting effort.
Lebo-Waverly improves to 12-6.
