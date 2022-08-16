The Jubilee Ringers of First United Methodist Church debuted a new handbell technique Friday evening, Aug. 12, at their “Conference Collection” concert.
Ringers Cheryl Doty and Stacey Johnston demonstrated “water bending,” a relatively new technique in the handbell world.
As the group performed an arrangement of Electric Light Orchestra’s “Mr. Blue Sky,” Doty and Johnston dipped the brass rims of their bells into bowls of water, a technique that bends the note by a third. Ringers must be extremely careful to lift the bells straight up out of the water and dry them carefully m — all while continuing to play every few beats.
“You don’t hear that on handbells every day,” observed director Janine Henry.
A modern handbell choir functions uniquely, in that it is a composite instrument. Unlike other groups of musicians, each handbell ringer acts as a small part of one large instrument. Handbell ensembles can range from two to seven octave sets. As many as fifteen ringers split responsibilities for 85 chromatic bells.
Director Janine Henry introduced the choir by noting, “Isn’t it wonderful when the bells can play? We’re so glad to be back together!”
The dozen Jubilee Ringers members had not played together in person since 2020. Their pandemic effort was individual recordings that were professionally edited together by Irene Diaz to create an ensemble piece. But in June this year, the group attended the Handbell Musicians of America bi-annual conference in Kansas City. The first piece at Friday night’s concert, “The Bells Must Ring,” was composed by John A. Benke, who was also an instructor at the conference.
Various techniques were showcased with each of the evening’s compositions. From tower swings to echoes to singing bells and more, the ringers’ skills were enthusiastically applauded by an appreciative audience. Each piece offered new ways to enchant.
“Most handbell music is pretty traditional: classic, Christian music,” Henry noted. “We have included some more contemporary pieces for tonight’s concert.”
Guest musician Joe Worley was featured on ukelele for a sweet and charming handbell arrangement of “Over the Rainbow.” Ringers donned bright pink leis for the piece.
Jubilee Ringers’ handbell playing experience ranges from several who began playing in third grade to some who’ve been playing for less than five years. Jubilee Ringers meet once a week during the school year. They’re more than a group; strong and enduring friendships have been forged.
The concert concluded with a moving performance of “Grazioso” by Arnold Schuman, the Jubilee Ringers’ signature piece. “Grazioso” — thank you in Italian — almost got left off the program, but the group chose to reprise the special memory of their COVID shutdown recording in person.
For more information about the Jubilee Ringers, contact Janine Henry via the church office at 620-342-6168, visit their website at fumcchurch.org, or stop by First United Methodist Church at 823 Merchant St.
