Autumn leaves may be piling up, but be careful if you plan to burn them down.
Emporia Fire crews say a Sunday fire in a leaf pile left minor damage to a home at 306 West 15th St.
Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage said Monday that the bottom layer of siding was burned.
Steinlage said leaf burning is legal within the city limits “if you call it in and have hoses.
“It has to be recreational,” he added. By that, he means burning leaves in a pit.
Steinlage also recommended someone watch the fire at all times, to make sure things stay under control.
Outside the city limits, the State Fire Marshal’s office has lengthy rules about open burning. For instance, burns cannot begin later than two hours before sunset.
Sunday’s fire at 12:20 p.m. left no one injured.
