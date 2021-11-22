More Information

The State Fire Marshal's Office has two pages of detailed rules about open burning. They include:

No burns within 1,000 feet of an occupied dwelling unless the occupant is notified.

No new burns at night, defined as between two hours before sunset and one hour after sunrise. Nothing can be added to an existing burn between those hours, either.

Burns are only allowed when the wind speed is between 5-15 miles per hour.

No burning on foggy or “very cloudy” days.

No burning of tires or tarpaper.