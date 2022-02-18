TOPEKA – Emporia High diver Braxton Higgins leads the 5-1A state diving competition after one day of competition.
Despite snowy weather, Higgins made it to Topeka’s Capitol Federal Natatorium Thursday to partake in the preliminary round, tallying 203.50 points after five dives.
Higgins holds a substantial lead, as second-place Max Roh of Mill Valley sits at 177.00 and third-place Cooper Cobb of Salina Central tallied 173.05.
Higgins will dive three times on Friday and three times on Saturday as he seeks to defend his 2021 state championship.
A junior competing in his second year of diving, Higgins has never finished below first place in any meet of his high school career.
Last week, he won his second straight Centennial League title with a score of 455.00, compared to second-place finisher Zeke Kohl of Manhattan’s 381.85. He was also named first-team all-Centennial League.
Earlier this week, Higgins said that his goal at the state meet – besides repeating as state champion, of course – is to break a score of 500, which he thinks he’ll be able to do.
The 5-1A state meet record is 533.55, set by Daniel Fecteau of Blue Valley West in 2015.
5-1A State Boys Diving Day 1 Results
- Braxton Higgins, Emporia, 203.50
- Max Roh, Mill Valley, 177.00
- Cooper Cobb, Salina Central, 173.05
- Dalton Fisher, Bishop Carroll, 168.15
- Cooper Burrus, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 158.60
- Jack Leavey, Bishop Miege, 157.80
- Jaxon Trower, Bishop Carrol, 156.80
- Andrew Hartegan, St. James Academy, 148.65
- Jude Brewster, Bishop Carrol, 148.05
- Alex Moeller, Aquinas, 148.05
- Benjamin Helus, Buhler, 147.85
- Zach Stephen, Bishop Carroll, 140.40
- Haden Smith, Salina South, 137.90
- Payton Frees, Buhler, 122.75
- Carter Bowles, Maize South, 120.10
- Fabrizio Quiroz, Maize South, 115.45
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.