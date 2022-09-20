Three area volleyball programs competed in two tournaments during the weekend with mixed results. Lebo High School showed out in the Erie Tournament, but Chase County High School and Hartford High School had a tough go of it in the Hartford Invitational.
Lebo won the Erie Tournament Saturday, improving its 2022 record to 16-1. It took five match wins for the Lady Wolves to reach the final.
“I was pretty impressed with our team effort,” wrote Lebo head coach Gina Peek in an email. “We played several 3A schools at this tournament along with one 4A school, so it was nice to see us rise to the challenge.”
Lebo defeated Neodesha High School in the championship match.
“In the championship game, we dug a 10-11-point deficit at one point late in set two and were almost able to come back with a win with extra points,” Peek said. “So, while that set was disappointing in how we started it, I did like to see that we have the ability to come back even late.”
A progression litmus test of sorts was measured in the early matches, indicating that the Lady Wolves’ trajectory is where it should be.
“We had to come back late in both sets against Frontenac in pool play as well, so that tells me that mentally we were in a good place, and we executed some great defense and intelligent offense,” Peek said.
Offensively, outside hitter Brooklyn Jones crushed it, recording 53 tournament kills, followed by outside hitter Saige Hadley with 42 (and 11 aces) and outside hitter Audrey Peek with 27. Setter Abi Jones picked up 109 tournament assists.
Lebo def. Fort Scott 25-22, 26-14.
Lebo def. Neodesha 25-23, 25-23.
Lebo def. Frontenac 25-23, 25-16.
Lebo def. Fredonia 25-13, 25-16.
Lebo def. Chanute 25-10, 25-10.
Lebo def. Neodesha 25-13, 24-26, 25-14.
Hartford finished sixth, losing five matches and falling to 3-16. Chase County placed fifth, registering a tournament record of 1-2. The Lady Bulldogs are 7-12.
Chase County def. Hartford 25-14, 25-12.
Burlingame def. Chase County 25-21, 16-25, 25-17.
Southern Coffey County def. Chase County 25-11, 25-19.
Chase County def. Hartford 25-14, 25-12.
Burlingame def. Hartford 25-16, 25-16.
Southern Coffey County def. Hartford 25-16, 25-14.
Cair Paravel def. Hartford 25-11, 25-12.
Mission Valley def. Hartford 25-18, 26-24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.