Lyon County honored its employees and volunteers in a recognition ceremony Thursday morning.
“It’s always a very special time of year where we get to recognize and appreciate every single employee for their longevity,” Director of Human Resources Janice Huffman said.
Lyon County employees and volunteers gathered in the courthouse Thursday morning for the recognition ceremony, where employees celebrating anniversaries at the county were honored for their service.
“To our employees, with great pride, we recognize your anniversary with Lyon County, Kansas,” Commission Chair Rollie Martin said. “You have supported the Lyon County vision, which is to honor our roots, as we promote and support a high quality of life while fostering a sense of community pride.”
Employees with anniversaries ranging from five all the way to 35 years of service to Lyon County received gifts and recognition packets, as well as personal thanks from the county commissioners.
Commissioner Scott Briggs, who is entering the final weeks of his term as a commissioner, thanked the employees for all they do to keep the courthouse running smoothly.
“You guys have been awesome to work with,” Briggs said. “ … You guys are a great representation of what Lyon County is. You should be proud of yourselves and I’ve been proud to work with you, so thank you very much.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.