As volleyball’s regular season winds down, a flurry of activity is transpiring on area courts this week. On Tuesday, Lebo High School extended its winning streak to 23, and Northern Heights High School notched a couple of wins.
Lyon County League schools
Lebo hosted a triangular comprising Madison High School and Burlingame High School, with the Lady Wolves prevailing against their league rivals. Lebo improves its record to 26-1. Madison lost both of its matches. The Lady Bulldogs fall to 8-15. Lebo plays Marais Des Cygnes Valley High School next Tuesday. Madison meets Chase County High School Thursday.
Lebo def. Madison 25-16, 25-10.
Lebo def. Burlingame 25-9, 25-9.
Burlingame def. Madison 27-25, 25-15.
Olpe High School got hit with two losses at the Marais Des Cygnes Valley High School triangular Tuesday. The Lady Eagles dropped to 17-11.
MdCV def. Olpe 25-20, 26-24.
Southern Coffey County def. Olpe 21-25, 25-21, 25-6.
Hartford lost to Waverly on Tuesday, falling to 3-21.
Waverly def. Hartford 17-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-19.
Flint Hills League schools
Northern Heights swept Central Heights High School, winning at the varsity, junior varsity and C-team levels. The varsity Lady Wildcats improved to 3-20. The Lady Wildcats face Chase County next Tuesday.
NHHS def. Central Heights 25-14, 25-15.
NHHS def. Central Heights 20-25, 25-16, 25-15.
NHHS def. Central Heights 25-11, 25-22
NHHS def. Central Heights 25-14, 25-17.
Results for the Chase County High School-Council Grove High School match were not immediately available.
