LIBERAL ━ The Emporia Spartans football team rolled down to the desolation of southwestern Kansas yesterday, where the Sunflower state kisses Soonerland to take on the Liberal Redskins and attempted to pick up a win after losing to Pittsburg High School last week 54-28.
It didn’t go exactly as planned in the 90-degree heat of western Kansas and a visitor’s side “spartan” with fans. Emporia was on the losing side of a 47-14 result, falling to 0-2.
Head coach Kaden Glinsmann was able to take away some positives.
“I thought we were able to handle with adversity a lot better,” Glinsmann said. “We had some trouble last week of just being able to weather the storm and we grew as a team this week. We were able to battle though and I’m really proud of the guys for that.”
The Spartans received the ball first, but the drive stalled, resulting in a punt. The Redskins scored immediately on their possession when quarterback J. Brooks Kappelmann hit speedy wideout Zayden Martinez for a 79-yard TD pass.
Emporia couldn’t manufacture points on their next drive, and Liberal scored once again with an 84-yard TD reception, Kappelmann connecting with Martinez in open space. It was 12-0 at this point, and Liberal was actually in negative yards outside of the two explosives.
The Spartans moved the ball well on their third possession ⎼ 4/4 on third-down conversions through the first quarter ⎼ and nearly put six on the board, but sophomore running back Rylan Crowell couldn’t come up with the grab in the end zone. Emporia subsequently turned it over on downs. The Redskins found the house again on a 44-yard run, scoring three times before the first quarter ended.
The Spartans managed to enter the red zone in the second period but still couldn’t create any points, missing a field-goal attempt. Liberal then marched down the field and punched the rock in from one yard out, increasing its lead to 24-0. The Spartans’ ensuing drive ended with a pick.
The Redskins scored early in the third quarter and led 30-0. It was too much for the Spartans to overcome, and the contest essentially became a formality, despite a five-yard TD pass from quarterback Sheldon Stewart to receiver Cooper Rech, putting Emporia’s first points on the board ⎼ Stewart walked in a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
The size and speed of Liberal was apparent. Martinez scored on three explosives as the Redskins tallied several chunk plays.
However, the Spartans, still digesting a new offensive system, showed some promise on offense. They amassed a total of 319 yards, 152 on the ground and 167 in the air. And they were able to balance an effectual ground game and passing game on numerous drives but just couldn’t close them out with points.
Perhaps that will change next week when Emporia hosts Salina Central. Kickoff from Welch Stadium on Sept. 15 is set for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.