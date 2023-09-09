EHS football at Liberal

The Emporia defense on the field against Liberal on Friday night.

 Karen Guzman/Special to The Gazette

LIBERAL ━ The Emporia Spartans football team rolled down to the desolation of southwestern Kansas yesterday, where the Sunflower state kisses Soonerland to take on the Liberal Redskins and attempted to pick up a win after losing to Pittsburg High School last week 54-28.

It didn’t go exactly as planned in the 90-degree heat of western Kansas and a visitor’s side “spartan” with fans. Emporia was on the losing side of a 47-14 result, falling to 0-2.

