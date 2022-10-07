In celebration of the success of the University of Kansas and Kansas State University football programs have had this season, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has proclaimed Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7-8, 2022, as "Kansas GameDay Weekend."
“One thing is certain: this state’s football programs have stepped onto the gridiron every weekend this season with the grit, athleticism, and dominance it takes to be winning programs,” Kelly said in a press release. “I join the fans here in Kansas and around the world in celebrating the success seen so far this season. I’ll be cheering alongside the entire state tomorrow!”
This weekend will mark the first time the University of Kansas and Kansas State University football programs have both been ranked at the same time in the Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll since the 2007 season.
It also marks another first: On Saturday, Lawrence, Kansas, will host ESPN’s College GameDay for the first time in the show’s history covering football.
In the proclamation, Governor Kelly celebrated Kansans’ passionate love of football and dedication to their teams.
This weekend, the KU Jayhawks are at home versus the TCU Horned Frogs and the K-State Wildcats are on the road against the Iowa State Cyclones.
