Lyon County gas prices are holding steady. But south of Emporia, they're going down.
Monday's AAA report on price trends showed the average price for regular unleaded remains $3.10 per gallon in Chase and Lyon Counties. That hasn't changed in a couple of weeks, and matches the average across Kansas. Yet in Greenwood County, the average now is $3.05.
GasBuddy issued a separate report Monday, putting the statewide average slightly higher at $3.11. It noted that on the same day in 2011, the price was even higher at $3.27.
An analysis by AAA Monday said demand for gasoline nationwide currently is dropping a bit.
But Thanksgiving travel next week could change that. AAA projects the number of road trips by drivers will be up 13 percent from last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.