Presidents Day could be warm enough to require ice in your drink. Then cold enough to leave ice on the street.
The National Weather Service puts the chance of “a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet” in the Emporia area at 15-25%, especially after 4 a.m. Tuesday.
“Roads may become slick late tonight or early tomorrow morning,” a briefing early Monday said.
An approaching cold front is the reason for that. Winds will shift with it from southwest to northwest, blowing as high as 35 miles per hour.
Before the wind shift, the Emporia area is under a “very high fire danger” advisory Monday afternoon. The high in Emporia is forecast at 71 degrees. The record high for February 21 is 74.
After the wind shift, the temperature is not expected to go above freezing until Saturday. In fact, another snowstorm is likely Thursday. It's too early to tell how much snow it will bring.
