AUGUSTA — Elizabeth Willhite led the Emporia High girls cross country team to a ninth-place finish at the 5A state meet at 4 Mile Creek Resort on Saturday.
Willhite’s time of 19:27.9 put her at 10th place individually in the girls race and helped the Spartans earn a team score of 205. They were 23 points behind eighth-place Kapaun Mt. Carmel and 74 points ahead of 10th-place Hays.
“The girls did exactly what they needed to do,” said Emporia head coach Mike Robinson. “I feel as though we beat the teams we needed to beat, and we weren’t too far from beating Kapaun, which would have been pretty cool. Elizabeth ran the best race of her season and possibly career today in terms of strategy and running tough in the late stages of the race.”
Sofia Ruvalcaba placed 42nd at 20:41.6, Micah Sheffy-Harris was 49th at 20:48.4, Maryn True was 73rd at 21:27.3, Lily Heinen was 94th at 22:27.8, Avery Gutierrez was 95th at 22:32.9 and Leanna Lewis was 96th at 22:34.0.
“The other girls stepped up to the competition level as well, and I think it’s the best we could have hoped for today,” Robinson said.
In the boys race, Jonathan Laudie was 30th at 16:51.4 and Daghyn True was 77th at 17:56.3.
“Jon also had a nice run today and battled through the middle into the last 1000 meters,” Robinson said. “I’m excited to see what he brings to the table his senior season.”
