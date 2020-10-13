Sammy the Sourdough is alive and well in our household.
Sammy is a trooper, enduring neglect, prolonged stays in the icebox and infrequent feeding. Conventional wisdom is that most quarantine sourdoughs have gone the way of all yeast, however Sammy is a survivor.
“He” has been keeping us in loaves and scones and — now — bagels.
Once you have had a really good bagel, it’s hard to go back to the ones on the shelf. Some are too soft, some are far too chewy, some are huge. Making bagels at home means you have control over everything from texture and toppings to size.
It sounds complicated, but all you need is patience. As Andrew has survived 29 years, 11 months and two weeks with me (as of press time), I can attest to his patience.
Below is the recipe Andy used. He had a lot of fun trying something new, experimenting with the best way to get a ring of dough, making sure the kitchen was warm enough for the dough to rise.
One pair of bagels received a topping of sharp Cheddar cheese and minced Habanero peppers. Another pair was coated with “Everything Bagel Seasoning” — black and white sesame seeds, minced onion and garlic, sea salt and poppy seeds — which we found at Aldi.
The rest remained plain; none lasted beyond five days. So tasty, so simple to make and just plain wholesome.
Put that sourdough back to work! Let’s get cooking.
This is a recipe posted by Amy Duska at littlespoonfarm.com. I added a bit here and there.
Andy recommends putting the dough together the night before so it has at least 12 hours of rising. After shaping the bagels, give them at least an hour of rise time.
Put toppings on the bagel as soon as you pull them out of the waterbath so they stick better.
SOURDOUGH BAGELS
1/2 cup sourdough starter (active)
1 cup plus 1 Tablespoon water
2 Tablespoons honey or sugar
2 teaspoons fine sea salt
4 cups + 2 Tablespoons bread flour
1 Tablespoon granulated sugar (for boiling water)
Optional Toppings:
Sesame seeds
Coarse salt
Poppy seeds
Shredded cheese
Caramelized onions
Cinnamon sugar
In the bowl of a stand mixer, stir together the starter, water, honey and salt with a spatula. Add the bread flour and use your hands to bring the ingredients together as best as possible. The dough will be very stiff.
Place the dough hook on the mixer and mix the dough on the lowest speed for 6 - 7 minutes. Your mixer will find this task difficult, but it’ll survive. Cover the bowl and let rest at room temperature for 8 - 12 hours. Andy says 12 - 15 is better.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Turn the dough out onto a clean work surface and divide into eight equal pieces. For smaller bagels, make more.
Shape each piece into a ball. To shape the bagel, place a dough ball on the surface in front of you and use your thumb to poke a hole straight down through the middle of the dough.
Pick the bagel dough up, gently shape the ring, running it through both hands like you’re attaching a nut to a bolt, and place on the parchment paper. Andy didn’t require any extra flour or oil to keep the dough from sticking to his hands.
Repeat with remaining dough balls. Cover the dough with a towel and Amy writes to let the dough rise for 30 - 60 minutes or until puffy. Andrew says a solid 60 minutes, perhaps even 70.
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Put a large pot of water, at least 3 inches deep, to boil and add 1 tablespoon of sugar. (Andrew used our Dutch oven for this. He says to double the sugar to account for the wider surface area.)
Once the bagel dough has finished rising, boil the dough, 3 - 4 pieces at a time, on both sides for 2 minutes, making sure not to crowd the pot. Andy crowded the pot, as you can see from the photo. It was okay.
Use a mesh strainer (or slotted spoon) to remove the bagels and Amy lets them rest on the parchment paper until cool enough to handle, after which she dips one side into toppings and places back onto the parchment paper.
Andrew instead put the toppings straight on the wet bagel, using his hand to keep them from (mostly) falling off the sides.
Bake the bagels at 425 degrees for 25 - 28 minutes or until golden brown. Allow to cool and store in an airtight container until ready to eat for up to one week. If you like, cool completely and freeze for up to three months. Allow a frozen bagel to thaw at room temperature, then slice it and toast it up.
In the words of Michael Jackson: “EAT it! Eat it!”
Usually, the bagel is sliced across the midsection to make two halves — like a hamburger bun. A bagel with butter is just fine, however that is only the beginning. The first bagel I ever had was the traditional lox variety: a toasted bagel half, a ton of cream cheese on it, and then smoked salmon, thinly sliced red onion and capers.
You can use a bagel for dipping in soup, pushing around a salad, topped by the half with anything tasty, or even as a bun. Here are some ideas:
Cream cheese and “you name it”
Avocado and eggs (poached, fried, scrambled)
Meat of choice, egg and cheese
Peanut butter and jelly
Peanut butter and banana
Hazelnut spread and fresh fruit
Flavored butter — strawberry, marmalade, thyme, rosemary, etc.
