The Olpe Meat Locker came under new ownership at the beginning of this year, but longtime customers can continue to expect the same level of quality service.
Kaleb Schankie was born and raised in Madison, where today he works in the cattle industry and owns KNS Outfitters. He took over operations of the meat locker after exploring other options for getting into the meat business.
“Rex Turner has owned this for a long time, started it and has always wanted to sell out,” Schankie said. “Once COVID hit last spring with our cattle, we’ve seen some more options for different avenues. So I called Rex and talked to him a little bit and actually thought about potentially building a new locker somewhere. But then, the more I talked to him, he talked me into coming up here and I seen it was a better idea to take over something that was established.”
Because of the work he has done with cattle and hunting, Schankie figured that a meat locker was a natural progression in his career.
“I’ve been around animals and butchering and processing most of my life and just decided to take this over and expand a little more,” he said.
While he’s still involved with his prior professional duties, those things have taken a backseat for a while as Schankie has been spending most of his time at the Olpe Meat Locker during this transition time.
“It’s been really busy,” he said. “Lots to not necessarily learn, but get used to doing and taking over and keeping the transition smooth, especially with all the clients [Turner] already had.”
Shankie said that, even with the new ownership, things at the meat locker are nearly identical to the way they’ve always been.
“Everything’s pretty well exactly the same,” he said. “Rex trained me and we’ve been doing everything the same. I plan on continuing to do the same thing, except expand into a little more retail and offer a few more specialty stuff and whatnot.”
In the next few weeks, Schankie hopes to provide retail options that include fresh meat, a variety of sausages and other specialty items.
Schankie said that existing customers have handled the transition very well, something he believes is aided by the fact that both he and many of his customers are from the area.
“A lot of them are local so I’ve known a lot of them most of my life, or known of them, and they know me,” he said. “And then a lot of people have started to travel from a long ways away just trying to find spots that could take their animals, so they really don’t have any idea any transition’s been made.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has been the primary driver of customers from far away, as the shutting down of large plants overloaded small plants like the Olpe Meat Locker, creating a seemingly never-ending stream of business.
“The pandemic has caused the meat industry to skyrocket, especially with the local processing plants, because when the big plants got COVID and shut down, all the stores ran out of meat, so people panicked and finally realized that you can’t always rely on a grocery store to get your meat so this business just went crazy again,” Schankie said. “We’re booked. We have beef booked out two years right now, so it’s been really good for this. Not a lot of other things, but really good for the industry when it comes to eliminating the packing plants. People are figuring out that they can go straight to the source and get higher quality meat and provide for the farmer rather than Tyson or Walmart or someone else.”
Schankie assured customers that they can expect to receive the same great service that they received when Rex Turner was in charge.
“We’re going to continue the same quality that’s been going on, only hopefully get better and start some of the custom offerings that we’ll be able to do,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.