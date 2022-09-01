Things got a little interesting late in the second quarter at Welch Stadium on Thursday night.
After a Northeastern State touchdown and an Emporia State three-and-out, Derrick Maxwell made a key interception with 39 seconds left that led to a Hornet touchdown with 7 seconds remaining in the half to give them a 14-point halftime lead as they rolled to a 42-17 win.
The scoring from both sides was less frequent in the second half, with Northeastern State kicking a field goal late in the third quarter and Emporia State scoring twice in a four-minute span in the fourth quarter.
The Hornets scored twice in the first quarter to take an early 14-0 lead. Cannan Brooks scored on an eight-yard run up the middle and Braden Gleason connected with Tyler Kahmann for a six-yard score.
There was more action in the second quarter as both teams traded touchdowns. Gleason ran it in himself from a yard out and then connected with Cole Schumacker late in the half after the Maxwell interception.
Gleason finished 23 for 37 with 312 yards and a touchdown. Kahmann led the receiving corps with six catches for 94 yards and a score. Jordan Williams led the defense with 10 tackles.
Emporia State will play again next Thursday night at Central Oklahoma. Kickoff from Edmond, Okla. will be at 7 p.m.
