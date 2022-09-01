Tyler Kahmann

Emporia State wide receiver Tyler Kahmann hauls in a touchdown pass in the Hornets' 42-17 win over Northeastern State on Thursday night.

 John Sorce/Gazette

Things got a little interesting late in the second quarter at Welch Stadium on Thursday night.

After a Northeastern State touchdown and an Emporia State three-and-out, Derrick Maxwell made a key interception with 39 seconds left that led to a Hornet touchdown with 7 seconds remaining in the half to give them a 14-point halftime lead as they rolled to a 42-17 win.

