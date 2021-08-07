Nearly 78 years after he lost his life during the Battle of Tarawa in World War II, a local Marine is finally coming home.
Pfc. Glenn F. White, serving with the Able Company, First Battalion, Sixth Marines, was killed Nov. 22, 1943 after 24 hours of intense fighting on the tiny island of Betio in the Tarawa Atoll in the Gilbert Islands. He’d reached the island Nov. 21, a day after fighting began on the island. Marines advanced eastward along the southern coast of the island, heavily fortified by Japanese forces.
“So, there we were. It was now almost dark, and right in front of our company position there were these burning trucks, and we had some people out in front of these burning trucks,” said A/1/6 executive office Baine Kerr in a statement listed in White’s service record. “The flames from the trucks would silhouette them or anyone else — particularly if they got up or moved around. So, I sent people out to bring in the people we had out there. Some of them were alive; some of them were wounded. It’s not an easy job to find them and bring them in with all the shooting that was going on.”
One of Kerr’s men had incurred a “terrible wound” and insisted he had to be left behind. He was a BARman — a sharpshooter using a Browning automatic rifle.
“He’d been in my platoon, and I said “Oh, God! I don’t want to leave him out there! We’re going to be calling in artillery and everything else!’” Kerr said. “They said, ‘Well, he’d never make it. You’d never get him here, and he said he wants to stay there with his BAR and kill as many of the Japs as he could.’”
It was White.
By the time they reached him the next day he was dead. There were a number of dead enemy soldiers around him. White had gone out fighting.
He was just 19. White was posthumously awarded a Silver Star for his valor.
By the time Americans secured the atoll on Nov. 23, 1943, 1,000 U.S. marines were dead and more than 2,000 were wounded.
‘Just an ordinary boy’
White was born July 27, 1924 to Jesse “Frank” and Eva (Rector) White, growing up in Emporia with his brother Lewis, sister Delia and a few years laters, his cousin Don Stair, who was born July 27, 1927. Stair was raised alongside him as another brother. Frank White died in 1936 and Eva White would later marry Samuel Hildebrand.
“Glenn was just an ordinary boy,” Stair, who still lives in Emporia, said. “He wasn’t much of a student and neither was I. I just stayed in school long enough to get my high school diploma and he quit.”
White worked at the Topic Cafe, located at 506 Commercial St., doing “whatever they wanted done.”
“He was trying to learn how to be a cook and planned on being a cook in a restaurant eventually, if things had turned out that way,” Stair said. “And then the Japanese attacked in December ‘41 and he went right into the recruitment office.”
White dropped out of high school and joined the Marines on Feb. 10, 1942 in Kansas City, Mo. at the age of 18. He didn’t tell anyone he was going, Stair said. When he left for boot camp in San Diego, Stair recalled Hildebrand’s grief at her son’s departure.
“When he was gone, she mentioned it one time that we’d never see him again,” Stair said. “And she was right. He never got a furlough or leave.”
Wanting to following in White’s footsteps, Stair joined the Marines in 1945.
‘Unrecoverable’
Stair said the family was notified that White had been killed. Some Marines came to the door to inform White’s mother. She’d receive a letter, too.
Frank White, Glenn’s nephew, was just a toddler when his uncle left for war.
“I don’t remember very much except how much my mother was crying when Glenn was killed,” he said. “I remember them crying.”
In the aftermath of the battle, Marines worked to identify and bury their fallen brothers. White’s remains were buried on Betio in grave No. 26, Row D of the East Division Cemetery.
When the military returned to retrieve the bodies to bring them home, the mass grave had been lost. The family was told they couldn’t find him. By 1949, Hildebrand would receive a letter telling her that her son was declared “unrecoverable.”
“My grandmother was very, very upset that they couldn’t get him back home,” said Lynnette Stair, Frank White’s daughter.
Stair, like other members of the younger generations, grew up with stories about Uncle Glenn.
Hildebrand participated in every Veteran’s Day event following White’s death, joining the American Gold Star Mothers. One year a young Stair recalled asking her grandmother if she really meant she’d never missed a single year in upwards of 20 years.
“She got real serious and she said, ‘This is the only thing left I can do for him,’” Stair said. “Grandma always had his picture. She never gave up hope that he’d be found.”
Finding Pfc. White
In 2003, a private non-profit organization dedicated to locating the remains of lost American service members, still missing in action from past American conflicts, was founded. History Flight conducts archival research and site development to uncover previously unrecovered burial sites and has had an impressive record so far.
According to its web site, the organization recovered three U.S. MIAs on Tarawa in 2010, and two years later located six U.S. MIAs in Europe that were later identified by Joint POW/MIA Accounting Command. It also recovered one U.S. MIA in Europe and five more MIAs in Tarawa that year.
Then, between 2013 - 2020, History Flight volunteers recovered more than 150 MIAs in Tarawa.
In the spring of 2019, White’s remains were among those recovered though at the time neither the organization nor the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency knew just yet. The same year, Lynnette Stair would find out the DPAA was seeking DNA to help identify remains. Frank White agreed to provide a sample.
Unknown to the family, a maternal first cousin had also previously sent off DNA. That sample had already narrowed it down to four possibilities. Frank White’s DNA narrowed it down to one. Dental records made the final confirmation.
On June 7, 2021, Pfc. Glenn F. White was listed as recovered.
“They called and told us ... it’s amazing,” Lynnette Stair said. “There were several pieces that they used and out of the 19 Marines, they were able to narrow it down to four with the maternal DNA from the other cousin. They’ve sent us a book with information and it shows the skeletal remains, tells about the DNA and how they broke that down. They talk about all the other items they found with him.”
A broken ring, a smoking pipe, part of a watch and corroded buttons were recovered along with White’s remains.
The DPAA will return any items that are not attached to human remains back to the family.
And White’s skeleton was remarkably intact, missing only one section of vertebrae.
“We think that’s where he was shot,” Stair said. “Based on what they said about his injuries.”
As she’s started notifying family about her great-uncle’s long awaited homecoming, Stair said it has been an emotion experience. Though most of the family who knew him have now passed on, everyone always knew about White. Everyone held out hope that he would be found.
For Don Stair and Frank White, it’s nothing short of a miracle. Neither expected the lost Marine to be brought home in their lifetime. It’s brought a sense of closure to almost eight decades of grief.
“Everyone knew about Glenn and all the generations, they’re just very proud and very excited about getting him back,” Lynnette Stair said. “I really hate the fact that [my grandmother] couldn’t have been alive when they got him back. If it weren’t for History Flight, I’m sure Glenn would still be missing.”
But Stair feels a sense of accomplishment, knowing that she helped bring White home by urging her dad to submit his DNA for testing. In some way, she said, it’s brought closure for the entire family. Including her grandmother.
“I feel like I’ve done this for her, too,” she added.
As of press time, the family was not sure when White’s body would be flown into Kansas City, Mo. The family is planning a funeral with full military honors and he will be laid to rest next to his parents at Maplewood Memorial Lawn Cemetery.
For more information on History Flight, visit www.historyflight.com. Information on unrecovered servicemen and women can be found at www.missingmarines.com.
“His Lord said to him, Well done, you good and faithful servant…” Matthew 25:21.
PFC Glenn Franklin White was reported as Killed in Action by shrapnel wounds to the head and chest on 22 November 1943 on Tarawa. Retired Wichita Police Chief Rick Stone, while a member of the Department of Defense in 2011/2012, investigated all of the unresolved Tarawa casualties using the Random Incident Statistical Correlation System (RISC) to compare the MIA's from Tarawa to all the "Unknowns" buried in the Punchbowl Cemetery. Chief Stone concluded that PFC White was NOT an "Unknown." In July 2017, PFC White's family contacted the Chief Rick Stone and Family Charitable Foundation who confirmed that PFC White was not an "Unknown" but was buried in Grave 26, Row D, Cemetery 33 on Tarawa, which was known as one of Tarawa's “Lost Cemeteries." After a building collapse on Tarawa in 2019, a contractor finally discovered Row D. PFC White was identified from the long lost cemetery row and grave as indicated by Foundation research. His official identification was announced by the Department of Defense on 7 July 2021.
Welcome home Marine! We share the joy of your family in your return! God Bless you and thanks to ALL who never forgot you and your service to our country!
Welcome home, Marine. Semper Fidelis.
Welcome home, Private White
