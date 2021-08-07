Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms during the morning hours, then skies turning partly cloudy during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 94F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.