Imaginarium will be holding a variety of interesting STEM camps this summer at Emporia State University’s Visser Hall.
The camps provide local elementary school-age students an opportunity to learn about unique and engaging subjects while filling summer childcare needs.
“So we are hosting seven weeks of STEM summer camps,” said Melanie Curtis, Imaginarium founder, and Co-CEO. “Each week is a different theme … and the camps are taught by certified teachers. So while the kiddos are having fun, they’re also learning some STEM-related concepts.”
The first camp, “Digging Around,” is slated for June 5-9.
“And with that, the kids are outside in the dirt,” Curtis said. “We’re talking about rocks, fossils, bugs and dinosaurs.”
Camp two is “Harry Potter,” beginning June 12 and concluding June 16.
“And we’re going to be doing several different science experiments and chemistry,” She said. “So with that, we will be making potions, having scavenger hunts, herbology and Quidditch.”
Third in the lineup, is the “Superhero” camp, running from June 19 through 23. Campers will explore the world of superheroes while learning valuable STEM concepts.
“They get to build their own superhero identity with a personalized cape,” Curtis said.
The next camp is “Minecraft,” scheduled for June 26-30. Camp participants will engage in daily-build challenges, coding and strategy-based games.
Grossology will be held from July 10-14.
“In that camp, they will conduct daily science experiments resulting in smelly, icky, slimy and other horrible results,” Curtis explained.
The penultimate camp — July 17-21 — entitled “Out of This Worl,” is a space expereince where campers will create their own life form and observe microscopic organisms.
“They’ll discover how people survive in space while exploring planets, stars and space travel,” Curtis said.
“CSI Junior” is the final camp — July 24-28. Attendees will learn about forensic science using physical evidence such as fingerprints, impression evidence, hair and fiber evidence and chromatography.
The age range for the STEM camps is 5-12, with each starting at 8 a.m. and finishing at 5 p.m. Breakfast and lunch are included.
Curtis said there is a sliding scale fee for the camps.
“So students who receive free and reduced lunches can contact us,” she said. “And their price for camp is at a discount.”
Curtis added that the Imaginarium educational camp fees are eligible for reimbursement for qualifying families under the new Kansas Educational Enrichment Program.
The Kansas Education Enrichment Program — or KEEP — was approved by the State Finance Council, as recommended by the SPARK Executive Committee, to support Kansas families and children recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on learning.
KEEP provides income-eligible parents and guardians with a $1,000 award per eligible student to pay for a variety of education goods and services that promote educational learning recovery and facilitate academic enrichment opportunities.
Beneficiaries can spend their award funds in an online education marketplace that offers a variety of approved education goods and services. You can learn more about how to apply online at www.keep.ks.gov/info.
Curtis said the ultimate goal for the summer camps is to stimulate an interest in science, technology, engineering and math.
“We hope that we are providing a fun, educational experience and to show kids that STEM is fun and hopefully encourage them to continue to pursue it.”
To register for the Imaginarium STEM camps, visit their website at emporia imaginarium.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.