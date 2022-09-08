Emporia State football was unable to get much going offensively as the Hornets fell to Central Oklahoma, 21-13, on Thursday night.
Quarterback Braden Gleason accounted for both Hornet touchdowns, one rushing in the first quarter and a 79-yard pass to Corey Thomas in the third quarter. But the ESU defense allowed 14 unanswered fourth-quarter points after entering the quarter with a 13-7 lead.
“They did a good job, I’ll give them that,” head coach Garin Higgins said. “But I thought we didn't execute. We had opportunities to make plays and didn’t make them. If you look at our first series, we missed a throw on the first play of the game and we underthrew a screen on the second play. Defensively, we played well enough to win the game, but we just didn't execute offensively and it's disappointing.”
Gleason threw for 411 yards, which was the first 400-yard passing game by a Hornet since he threw for 497 yards against Central Missouri on Oct. 9, 2021. Emporia State had just 57 yards on the ground.
ESU will have eight days off to prepare for its next game at home against Missouri Western on Sept. 17 at 1 p.m.
