Kansas Rep. Tracey Mann plans to visit the Emporia area during an upcoming spring break in Washington.
Mann's office announced Wednesday that he will hold two town hall meetings in the area Tuesday, April 19.
The first will occur at the Lyon County History Center, 711 Commercial Street, beginning at 2:45 p.m. Then Mann will head to Chase County for a 4:45 p.m. town hall at Grand Central Hotel and Grill, 215 Broadway in Cottonwood Falls.
The stops will be part of a tour taking Mann to 41 counties over six business days.
But depending on court challenges, it could be Mann's last trip to Emporia representing the First Congressional District.
A map approved by state lawmakers earlier this year shifts Lyon and Chase Counties into the Second District, represented by Rep. Jake LaTurner. A trial opposing the map for other reasons is underway in Kansas City.
