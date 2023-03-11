ESU MBB NCAA

The Emporia State men's basketball team celebrates after recording its first NCAA Tournament win in program history.

 Stephen Coleman/ESU Athletics

Emporia State put three players in double figures and held Northern State to their season low in points in a 72-51 victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Maryville, Mo.

The game went back and forth early with two ties and four lead changes before the first media timeout. With the score tied at 9-9, Emporia State got a step-back jumper in the paint from Owen Long who then assisted Mayuom Buom on a layup to give the Hornets a 13-9 lead with 14:07 left that they would never relinquish.

