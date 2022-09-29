Lyon County Commissioners approved re-staining the Anderson and Bowyer Buildings at its meeting on Thursday.
The bid, in the amount of $12,928 was awarded to Dan England. Robbie Weiss with Lyon County Facilities said the project may start as soon as October.
Commissioners also approved the purchase of three cameras from Traffic Control Services, Inc. in the amount of $20,608.83 for sheriff patrol cars.
Tobey Kelly with Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said the cameras will be put into three vehicles belonging to the sheriff, undersheriff and one detective.
“In anticipation of getting some [patrol cars], I’m putting them in those vehicles and then those vehicles will move on to the deputies to go ahead and mile-out,” Kelly said.
Additionally, a bid for replacing three skylights at the jail was awarded to Wray Roofing in the amount of $6,900.
The Lyon County Commissioners will meet again Thursday, Oct. 6 at 9 a.m.
