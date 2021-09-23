The Lyon County Commission approved several items related to a bridge replacement at Road J and 210 during a Thursday morning action session at the courthouse.
Plans will go forward with the replacement of the KDOT Off-System Bridge Replacement Project, in the amount of $52,650 from the Special Bridge Fund.
The commissioners unanimously approved the agreement with BG Consultants presented by Krystle Fessler, office manager of the county’s Road and Bridge department. The second items was to sign the approval of the replacement.
Lyon County Engineer Chip Woods was not immediately available for comment on the current project at Road J and 210.
Also on the agenda was Lyon County Facilities Director Mark McKenna.
McKenna presented a quote from Rodriguez Dry Wall and Painting for the Lyon County Extension Building in the amount of $6,700. The project would power wash the back portion of the building and repair joints and paint the exterior of the building.
“I looked at budget and I think we are in good shape there as far as the money allocated for that particular building so far this year,” McKenna said.
Commissioner Scott Briggs asked whether the project should be put out for bid and McKenna said he would not object to that.
County Controller Dan Williams added that policy requires amounts more than $10,000 to be put up for bid. The commission recommended it be up for bid and no further action was taken on the project.
The commission was in executive session for the remainder of the meeting.
