EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back ...
• National Geographic Photographer Jim Richardson for sharing his inspiring view of the world through his camera lens at ESU.
• Healthier Lyon County, Dr. Michael Kim of KU Med and Christina Cowart of Cancer Action Network for presenting on the dangers of vaping in Emporia.
• Students in the ESU Office of International Education for sharing their cultures with the community all week through International Education Week.
• Flint Hills Community Health Center for continuing its upward trend in care and financials two years into its turnaround plan.
• Emporia State football players Jace McDown, Lawson Holbert, Austin Unterreiner, Parker Bass and Gary Woods II for earning All-MIAA honors.
• Parents as Teachers volunteers for providing a great head start to area students.
• All of those who have donated to C4 Food Pantry in Chase County during its current fundraiser.
• The Humane Society of the Flint Hills for giving away hay to help keep outdoor animals warm during the winter months.
• The Emporia Rotary Club and Good’s CashSaver for teaming up to create the Grocery Grab.
• Emporia High School theatre students for doing a great job in performing “Leaving Iowa.”
• Local politicians Mark Schreiber, Jon Geitz and Rollie Martin along with the League of Women Voters for helping citizens learn how to best communicate with those they have elected.
• Green Dot Bioplastics for doing its part to save the planet.
Zach Hacker
News and Online Editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.