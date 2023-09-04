In 1943, Carl Good spent well over nine months stuck behind enemy lines in Italy with the United States Army. Now, his granddaughter is keeping his story alive, retracing his steps and reconnecting with those who kept him alive.

Emporia native Crystal Aceves will travel to Servigliano, Italy for the 80th Anniversary Commemoration of the Italian Armistice, marking Italy’s surrender to the Allied forces in 1943.

