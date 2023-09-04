In 1943, Carl Good spent well over nine months stuck behind enemy lines in Italy with the United States Army. Now, his granddaughter is keeping his story alive, retracing his steps and reconnecting with those who kept him alive.
Emporia native Crystal Aceves will travel to Servigliano, Italy for the 80th Anniversary Commemoration of the Italian Armistice, marking Italy’s surrender to the Allied forces in 1943.
The three-day trip begins on Sept. 7, one day before General Dwight Eisenhower announced that Italy had surrendered, and is being held by the Monte San Martino Trust, founded in 1989 by J. Keith Killby, a former prisoner of war in Italy, together with other WWII veterans.
Aceves will be joined by over 70 individuals from around the world who share a connection to Camp 59, an old prisoner-of-war camp that is now known as Il Parco della Pace, or the Park of Peace.
But for Aceves, the trip is not purely for historical curiosity. It’s deeply rooted in her own family.
When Aceves was in grade school, her maternal grandmother rewrote a handwritten memoir, penned by her paternal grandfather Carl Good, as a gift for the family. The biography followed Good’s time during WWII, fighting in North Africa with General Patton’s 3rd Division, landing in Sicily in July 1943. Less than a week later, Good was captured and moved around different camps, before ending up sick and injured in Camp 59 near Servigliano, Italy.
Aceves began writing his story in 2007. In 2015, Aceves published “Captured by the Enemy: The True Story of Carl Leroy Good,” a book about her granddad, Council Grove native Carl Good, and his experiences as a prisoner of war during World War II. To create the book, Aceves was able to interview her grandfather, piecing the story together with war reports, history books and Good’s personal memoir.
“He has such a way of writing where he would give details like, ‘On this day I went here’ and then ‘I got captured and this is what happened’ and even quotations like ‘I said’ and ‘he said’ and so it was so perfect,” Aceves said. “I loved the story from the beginning.”
Aceves’s book follows Good’s escape through a hole chiseled in a prison cell wall and the ensuing fight for survival. Once free, Good and a small group of soldiers fled to the Monte San Martino area, where they were stuck behind enemy lines for over nine months.
“Although Italy announced that they had folded on Sept. 8, 1943, by Sept. 14, the prisoners from the POW camp were still not being released,” Aceves said. “They knew something worse was coming, like trains to take them to POW camps in Germany. A mass escape was executed that night as 2,000 POW prisoners ran into the darkness.”
While researching for her novel, Aceves was able to connect with several people in the Monte San Martino area, including Riccardo Funari, one of the partisans who had helped Good as he survived in the mountains. Funari was later killed, in front of his family, by Axis forces.
Years later, Aceves was able to connect with his family and on the trip, Aceves will meet with Riccardo’s great-niece, Vanessa Funari, as well as others involved in her grandfather’s story in Italy.
“It just all fell into place and so I was like, ‘I’m absolutely going to do whatever I can to go’ so we just bought the tickets and planned it and it’s super exciting for me.”
While Aceves was able to interview, record and research her grandfather’s tales, she said the opportunity to see the areas that defined his life is a wholly different experience.
“That’s the part I’m super excited about, is being there and connecting with the people who are also very involved in that area,” Aceves said. “I think the thing I’m most excited about is, there was a ditch that he hid out a lot in. It was up in the mountains so he could see the road down and it was across from the [Funari] house. It was an area he trusted.”
“Just be able to see those places. I researched it but now to be able to see it is going to be a whole nother story,” she added.
Aceves said she hopes her grandfather, who died in 2011, would be excited to see her retracing his steps.
“He didn’t get to see the finished product but he did know I was writing it,” Aceves said. “At first, he was just like, ‘I was just one of the boys. I didn’t do anything special. There’s really no story there.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, but I want to tell it.’ So, he did give his approval for me to do that, which was important for me to have that before I started, and then once he gave that to me and I worked on it which took me eight years. I think he would be excited and it would be more for him. It’s an act of love. It doesn’t matter so much how the story turned out for him. It’s just that I took the time to do it.”
You can follow along with Aceves on her journey on Youtube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUcAU9aVhFCr08KLmdIrQEQ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/CapturedByTheEnemy. “Captured by the Enemy: The True Story of Carl Leroy Good” is available on Amazon.
