Karsen Schultz’s last-second shot wouldn’t go down and the Emporia State women’s basketball team dropped a 59-58 heartbreaker to No. 21 Nebraska-Kearney at home Thursday night.
The Hornets (5-2, 0-1) led 57-49 with 5:07 to play in the fourth quarter and wouldn’t hit another field goal the rest of the game. Meanwhile, the Lopers (6-1, 1-0) finished the game on a 10-1 run steal away the victory in the MIAA opener for both squads.
Nebraska-Kearney tied the game at 57-57 with 56 seconds left in the game. Ten seconds later Emily Weathers hit one of her two free throws to register Emporia State’s only point of the final five minutes and give it a 58-57 lead. The Lopers Brooke Carlson scored down low to put her team on top for good.
The Hornets again struggled to shoot the 3-pointer at home, hitting just 7 of 25 attempts while being outrebounded 44-38.
Tre’Zure Jobe led the Hornets with 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting. She was the only Hornet to score in double figures.
Emporia State will host No. 1 Fort Hays State at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
