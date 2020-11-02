While many of the community's usual Halloween activities were put on hold this year, Rural Street still proved to be a popular destination for trick-or-treaters in the age of COVID-19.
With candy chutes and safety precautions in place to hand out treats, trick-or-treaters enjoyed an evening showing off their costumes and enjoying a bit of spooky fun throughout the evening.
