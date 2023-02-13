Tre’Zure Jobe

Emporia State’s Tre’Zure Jobe

 Josiah Driggers/ESU Athletics

The Lady Hornets used an 11-0 run midway through the fourth quarter to pull out an 83-79 win over Newman on Saturday afternoon at White Auditorium.

Emporia State jumped out to an early 13-4 lead and had a 17-6 advantage with 3:19 left in the first quarter. Newman ended the quarter on a 10-2 run of their own to pull within 19-16 after one period.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.