The Lady Hornets used an 11-0 run midway through the fourth quarter to pull out an 83-79 win over Newman on Saturday afternoon at White Auditorium.
Emporia State jumped out to an early 13-4 lead and had a 17-6 advantage with 3:19 left in the first quarter. Newman ended the quarter on a 10-2 run of their own to pull within 19-16 after one period.
Sidney Tinner and Jobe each hit a three-pointer in the first minute of the second quarter for Emporia State and it would push the lead to 13 at 37-24 with 4:11 left. The Jets again ended the quarter strong, outscoring the Lady Hornets 13-4 in the final 2:47 as ESU took a 41-37 lead into the locker room.
Neither team would take more than a four-point lead in the third quarter and Emporia State led 58-57 going to the fourth.
Newman scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter to take its biggest lead of the night at 65-58 with 8:38 left and forced Emporia State to call timeout. Tinner hit a three-pointer out of the break but Jordan Heckert answered with two of her career-high 30 points to make it 67-61 with 7:48 remaining.
Jobe then went to work for the Lady Hornets. She hit a three-pointer and then grabbed a defensive rebound and fed Victoria Price for a fast break hoop and harm to tie the game at 67 with 6:47 left. Audrey Beaty scored inside to give ESU its first lead with 5:46 left. Jobe capped the 11-0 run with a three-pointer at the 4:53 mark to give the Lady Hornets a 72-67 lead.
Each time Newman scored over the next three minutes Jobe provided an answer. After two free throws with 3:42 left by Amiyah Josey pulled the Jets within three, Jobe hit a three-pointer just 12 seconds later to push the lead back to 75-69. Brittany Ho connected on two free throws with 2:18 left as Newman closed to within four but Jobe buried another three-pointer to push the lead back to seven points.
The Lady Hornets then hit their own free throws down the stretch with Katie Horyna going three of four and Ehlaina Hartman going two for two in the final 27 seconds to secure the win.
Jobe finished with 35 points, a career-high eight rebounds, five assists, and three steals while hitting six of 12 three-pointers. She was joined in double figures by Hartman with 12 points and Price with 11.
The Lady Hornets (13-11, 8-10 MIAA), who have won four of their last five games, travel to No. 10 Central Missouri on Thursday, Feb. 16 as they begin their final regular season road trip of the year. Tip-off from the UCM Multipurpose Building is set for 5:30 p.m.
