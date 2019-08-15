Fellow Emporians, you have probably heard about the upcoming school bond election. Over the next four weeks, you are going to be hearing a lot more.
Please do your own research and investigate the needs of our great school district. Our elected school board and the administration have done a great job of being transparent and trying to answer every question that has been asked.
School needs have changed greatly in the last 20 - 30 years. Schools need more security, more learning spaces and updated classrooms with enhanced technology.
In my opinion, the district needs to start the process now. Construction costs and interest rates are going up. It will never be more economical than right now to start on these much-needed projects.
If you need more information, please visit the www.usd253.org website or call the school district office and get as much information as you can. I urge you to join me and Vote Yes for OUR STUDENTS, OUR COMMUNITY, OUR FUTURE!
Brett Stewart
Emporia
