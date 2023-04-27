The Emporia High School girls swim team finished third on their Senior Day on Thursday.
Emporia finished with 292 total points, nine points ahead of Seaman. McPherson (495) and Garden City (333) took the top two spots.
Updated: April 27, 2023 @ 10:28 pm
Allisyn Weiss won the diving with 272 points and Jacey Stutler finished third with 161.90.
On the swim side, Emporia was led by Alison Brown, who finished fourth in the 500 free and eighth in the 200 free.
The 400 free relay team of Adeiah Heffner, Arianna Hamilton, Ryan Peak, Alison Brown finished third.
Emporia will return to the pool on Tuesday, May 2 at the Topeka High Invite at Hummer Sports Park.
Emporia Top Finishers
200 free relay: 7. Brooke Monroe, Camryn Spafford, Adeiah Heffner, Jacey Stutler – 2:26.34
200 free: 8. Alison Brown – 2:29.46
200 IM: 10. Camryn Spafford – 3:04.71
50 free: 8. Ryan Peak – 29.73
Diving: 1. Allisyn Weiss – 272.00
100 fly: 9. Adeiah Heffner – 1:34.51
100 free: 9. Ryan Peak – 1:06.56
500 free: 4. Alison Brown – 6:45.13
200 free relay: 5. Jacey Stutler, Arianna Hamilton, Ryan Peak, Alison Brown – 1:57.86
100 back: 12. Brooke Monroe – 1:21.38
100 breast: 14. Camryn Spafford – 1:31.22
400 free relay: 3. Adeiah Heffner, Arianna Hamilton, Ryan Peak, Alison Brown – 4:32.61
