Girls Basketball
Chase County High School High School lost a close battle to the Osage City Indians Thursday at the Flint Hills Shoot Out Tournament. The three-point victory by Osage City, 48-51, dropped Chase County to 9-3.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Girls Basketball
Chase County High School High School lost a close battle to the Osage City Indians Thursday at the Flint Hills Shoot Out Tournament. The three-point victory by Osage City, 48-51, dropped Chase County to 9-3.
It was a disappointing evening for the Lady Dogs. Chase County possessed the lead well into the third quarter — owning an 11-point lead at one point — until the Lady Indians executed a 13-0 run that extended into the fourth quarter. The score became 36-32 in favor of Osage City, and there would be three more lead changes before it was said and done.
Chase County kept it tight through the remaining minutes and with just a few seconds left in the game, had an opportunity to tie the game. Standout post player Madelyn Wilson, who was double-teamed, dished a clean pass to Emily Miser in the post. Miser scored, and the game was tied. But Miser was called for a travel, allowing the Lady Indians to close out the contest. Wilson scored 26 points in the contest. Chase County will face Council Grove High School game on Saturday at 3 p.m.
The Northern Heights High School girls basketball team picked up their first win in the Flint Hills Shoot Out Thursday afternoon. The Lady Cats defeated Central Heights High School, 33-21, in a low-scoring contest, moving to .500 at 5-5. Teagan Hines led the Lady Cats with 18 points. Northern Heights plays Lyndon High School in a fifth-place matchup on Saturday at noon.
Wrestling
The Chase County Bulldogs met the mat Tuesday at the Bluestem Jamboree. Kinzie Rogers won three matches, defeating sixth-ranked (1-4A) Lexi Patterson of McPherson High School. Micah Cauthers racked up two more first-period pins — he now has 16 pins on the year — improving to 18-5. Luke Budke logged a 2-0 record in the 126-pound weight class.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.