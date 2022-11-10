If you plan to follow the advice of Wednesday night's award-winning country song and “Buy Dirt,” expect it to get muddy Thursday.
“A few thunderstorms are possible during the morning and early afternoon hours,” an advisory from the National Weather Service says.
But the chances for severe weather in the Emporia area are down to nil, after being “slight” Tuesday and “marginal” Wednesday.
“A fast-moving cold front should keep any severe storms east of the area,” the NWS explained.
The best chances for rain are before 1 p.m. and from 4:00-8:00 p.m.
Once the front passes, warm autumn conditions should turn wintry in a hurry.
Wednesday's high at Emporia Municipal Airport was 74 degrees. The morning low of 63 was the highest minimum on record for November 9 and 27 degrees above normal.
The temperature never dropped below 67 overnight Thursday. But it's forecast to fall to 52 by noon, with winds as high as 35 miles per hour.
As the sky clears, the temperature could plunge to 25 overnight. Veterans Day Friday should be sunny, but with a high barely reaching 40.
A sunny 40-degree day is expected for Emporia State's final home football game Saturday afternoon.
Then get ready for Monday morning. The extended forecast includes a chance for “rain and snow.” Last winter, Emporia didn't have measurable snow until January 1.
