Area teams were in play Tuesday night as the slate of games offered predictable outcomes and a couple of surprise finishes.
GIRLS
Lebo grabbed another easy regular-season victory yesterday, subduing Lyndon, 59-18. Brooklyn Jones racked up as many points as the Tigers’ offense, leading all scorers. The Wolves progressed to 16-1 and will play Southern Coffey County on Feb. 18.
Madison lost to West Franklin 34-37, dropping to 10-6 on the season. The Bulldogs will be in action against Chase County on Feb. 15.
Olpe lost to Sunrise Christian Academy, 62-44, falling to 7-10. The Eagles battle Osage City on Friday.
Northern Heights continued its winning ways defeating Central Heights 41-29 and improving to 11-6. Senior Aubrey Hinrichs, scored 21 points for the Wildcats. Central Heights’ Erykah Haynes recorded 15 points. Northern Heights faces Olpe next Tuesday.
Chase County prevailed against Marais Des Cygnes Valley, 55-41. The Bulldogs improve to 7-9 and meet Waverly on Friday.
BOYS
Olpe recorded a victory at home against Sunrise Christian Academy, knocking off the Buffaloes 49-34. Derek Hoelting scored 22 points for the Eagles, who now stand at 16-1. Olpe plays Osage City on Friday.
Madison won big over West Franklin 51-24, moving to 13-3. Trace Dannels led the team in scoring, putting up 19 points, while Drew Stutesman amassed 13 rebounds, six assists, six steals and three blocked shots. The Bulldogs will meet Chase County next Tuesday.
Lebo lost to Lyndon 57-40, falling to 11-6. The Wolves will face Southern Coffey County on Feb. 18.
Northern Heights took the win against Central Heights, 71-48, improving to 5-12. Senior forward Braden Heins tallied 19 points for the Wildcats, followed by guard Wayde Burton’s 15. The Vikings’ Luke Burkdoll scored 14 points. Northern Heights faces Olpe on Feb. 15.
Chase County lost a tight contest to Marais Des Cygnes Valley 46-45, dropping to 7-9. The Bulldogs square off against Waverly on Friday.
