Editor’s Note: Each October, The Emporia Gazette celebrates and highlights local women in business. This week, we talk to Brielle Gaskill, who owns Be•You•tiful Esthetics and Suites.
As a hard-working woman herself, Brielle Gaskill knows how hard women in Emporia work. All she wants? For them to feel good about themselves while they are doing it.
Gaskill was born and raised in Emporia. Her parents own two local businesses — Little People Daycare and Little People Limo — and instilled the value of hard work in their daughter since she was young.
Now, the young entrepreneur runs two salons — opening the doors of Be•You•tiful Esthetics, located at 2708 W. 12th Ave., in Aug. 2020 at just 21 years old, and Be•You•tiful Suites, located at 1110 W. Sixth Ave., this year.
The salons bring a touch of luxury to Emporia, offering lashes, facials, massages, waxing, Botox, fillers, IV Therapy and nails — all with the intent of encouraging self-care for local women.
“I just want people to feel good about themselves,” Gaskill said. “People work twelve-hour shifts and they’re just exhausted, and I just want them to come into the doors knowing that whatever they’re going through, they can just have a blank space while they’re here. They can forget about everything for just a hot minute and just take time to focus on themselves.”
“It’s kind of my end goal,” she added. “I really want to help hard-working women and I really want to keep growing in what we do.”
Gaskill’s journey with self-care started young.
“Honestly, I kinda always wanted to get into it,” she said. “My senior year of high school, you know, every high schooler always has something wrong with their skin or they want to figure something out with their skin and I was one of those people.”
So, after high school, Gaskill went to Emporia State University to get a nursing degree, with the plan to go into esthetics, eventually transferring to Bellus Academy in Manhattan, where she completed a nine-month beauty and wellness program.
“It really helped being born and raised in Emporia, that I knew a lot of people already going into school,” she explained. “My schooling was in Manhattan, so I would be there Monday through Friday. Every time I would learn something new, I would reach out to anyone in town and be like, ‘I’ll be here on this weekend. I’m learning how to do facials. Who wants a free facial, or who wants their lashes done?’”
Gaskill would have her clients critique her as she strove to improve her skills, and by the time she graduated, had built up a trusting client base.
“Word of mouth is honestly the best advertisement,” Gaskill said. “So they would say, ‘oh, you should go check her out’ … it’s crazy how it’s bloomed over the past two years.”
However, the lavish salons Gaskill offers her customers now were not always a reality. She has spent the past years building up her business and its offerings.
When Gaskill would come home for the weekend to practice during school she would use her own twin bed as a massage table and a crock pot as a steam towel warmer. Now she has expanded even farther, with two buildings and a staff of trained beauticians.
“You’re able to build as you grow. That’s one thing that I really liked is that [my parents] told me that it was going to be hard at the beginning, but as you keep going and going it’s going to get easier,” Gaskill said. “They really helped me to open up my salon because I was really kind of hesitant at the beginning. It’s kind of a lot when you’re only 21 years old and you’re like, ‘well, should I open up my own thing or should I work for someone for a little bit?’ But you know, they really pushed me and honestly, I probably couldn’t have done this without them, without my grandmother and Richard Miller [Miller Financial Group].”
“Little by little we are getting there,” she added. “I didn’t think after one year of working that I would even add in one employee and now I have four employees.”
Gaskill’s salons have two more estheticians: Jade Gaskill and Balee Torres who offer their facial, lashes, massage and waxing services at Be•You•tiful Suites. At Be•You•tiful Esthetics, Amy Seimears and Dianneeth Jerez offer Botox, fillers, IV Therapy and nails.
“We have built up a team to where we can lean more towards dermatology, and that way I can educate people a little bit better on ways to help your skin or help your body, even internally, because everything that you do internally is going to help externally, in your appearance,” Gaskill said. “Emporia doesn’t really offer services like that. You have to go to Kansas City or Wichita. So it was really nice to educate people on why skin care is so important to us.”
Gaskill will host an open house and grand opening at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7.
