The Emporia High School gymnastics team season opener was held in Newton, Tuesday, with a dual meet against Newton High School.
The team had three all-around rank placers in the top 10.
Hadleigh Mertens placed fifth all-around. She scored fourth on the beam and vault, and seventh overall on the uneven bars and floor exercise.
Hattie Walker finished in sixth place all-around. She was second on the uneven bars, sixth on the vault and floor and eighth on the balance beam.
Journey Walburn finished in seventh place all-around. She came in second on the floor exercise, sixth on the bars, seventh on the vault and ninth on the floor.
Candance Vincent took second place on the vault. She was third on the balance beam and ninth on the bars.
Jacey Stutler finished eighth on the floor and bars and ninth on the vault.
Sara Chapman placed eighth on the vault and tenth on the bars.
Laney Cooper placed seventh on the beam and tenth on the floor.
EHS Gymnastics will travel to Lawrence Free State on Saturday.
