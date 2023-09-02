After a decade of service, Bob Wright is set to retire as the CEO of Newman Regional Health, leaving a legacy of transformative leadership in the healthcare sector.
Wright’s journey into the medical field wasn’t always a straight path. With a background in accounting and auditing, he initially ventured into state agencies.
“I didn’t start out [in hospital administration],” he said. “I started in accounting, auditing. That was my formal training.”
After about a year of working for the State of Indiana, Wright was put in charge of auditing. He led teams of auditors for the congregate meal sites for the state’s agency on aging. Other teams worked on poverty initiatives. Eventually, Wright’s work led him into working with hospitals.
“This was when reimbursement changed from cost reimbursement to what they call prospective payment,” Wright explained, “so a lot of the old time [Chief Financial Officers] at hospitals started retiring because it was a different kind of job other than just kind of adding up and submitting your cost report. So, I applied for a position at a hospital that was near me in Anderson, Ind., and I got that job as their accounting manager.”
That decision set Wright on a new career trajectory that eventually led him to Newman Regional Health. After four years in that position, he applied for a job in at a Catholic hospital in Ohio. Wright worked his way up from account manager to Vice President of Administration.
“I just gradually morphed into administration and I liked that,” he said. “I would tend to get assigned the clinicial departments, where there may have been some friction between the manager in the area and the physicians. So, as I went along, I just kept getting more experience.”
He ended up in Lansing, Mich., in 2006 and worked there for five years at the Ingham Regional Medical Center, an 1,800-employee, 383-bed and $350 million net revenue hospital. As he progressed in his career, the desire to work in a community hospital, supported by a local board, was key. That desire aligned with Newman Regional Health’s mission, and Wright applied for the job. He was hired in Oct. 2013.
“The ability to get back into a setting where it was a community hospital and the local board was helping make those decisions ... it felt right to me,” he said.
And, Wright’s tenure brought a number of improvements and advancements to the hospital.
During his tenure, Wright championed improvements in patient satisfaction scores. Recognizing the significance of patient experience, he initiated Studer principles, enhancing the hospital’s quality of care.
“If you’re getting poor quality scores, it’s because there’s something wrong with the system,” Wright stressed. By fostering a culture of improvement, Wright and his team made remarkable progress in patient satisfaction, even amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wright also highlighted the hospital’s achievements, including accreditation for the cardiac catheterization lab and recognition as a critical access hospital. He praised the collaborative efforts of the medical staff, emphasizing the importance of a supportive team.
“The senior leadership team and management have been integral in adopting and embedding these changes,” he said.
Incoming CEO Cathy Pimple, who was hired last month, said Wright’s three decades of leadership experience has been an incredible asset for Newman Regional Health over the last 10 years.
“From my perspective, what I’ve valued the most, is just his sharing of knowledge and experience with this leadership team,” she said.
Pimple said Wright served as a preceptor as she completed some of her health care finance courses through the University of Kansas.
“We sat around the table many different times, just going through financials and understanding many different aspects of health care finance,” she said. “Bob’s formal education, he’s certainly a numbers guy, but he knows health care operations, too. It’s been amazing to just sit at the table with him and just listen to him talk about, and share his knowledge of, clinical operations.”
Looking ahead, Wright expressed his hopes for Newman Regional’s future. He emphasized the importance of adaptability in the face of an ever-changing healthcare landscape.
“If you’re not able to change quickly and implement new processes and procedures, you won’t be successful,” Wright said. While optimistic about the hospital’s direction, he also acknowledged the challenges posed by hospital finance and the need for sustainable funding models.
As for his retirement plans, Wright admitted that he hadn’t given it much thought until recently.
“I’ll probably sleep in the first week and then I’ll figure out from there what it’s gonna look like,” he said with a chuckle. He hinted at possible consulting work and expressed a desire to take a break, something he rarely did throughout his career.
Most of all, Wright said he hoped he left the hospital better than the way he found it 10 years ago.
“I want to make sure I was effective throughout my career,” he said. “I think the reputation of the hospital’s improving, which is tough when it’s the only place in town. I’m really proud of the reputation of the hospital.”
