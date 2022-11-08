Polls in Kansas are open until 7 p.m. Tuesday as voters make their picks for governor, representatives in Washington, D.C., and Topeka and various other statewide positions.
In the Kansas governor’s race, incumbent Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, will face Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt.
Voters will also choose candidates in the race for attorney general, where former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, a Republican, faces off against Democratic candidate Chris Mann.
In Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District, Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids is matched against Republican Amanda Adkins.
In addition to the races, all Kansas voters will weigh in on two ballot questions and will have the opportunity to retain state and local judges.
