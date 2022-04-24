Those walking by the Emporia Granada Theatre may have been greeted by some friendly — and adoptable — faces, Sunday afternoon.
Humane Society of the Flint Hills staff were on hand with a few dogs seeking forever homes during the Fur + Film fundraiser, benefiting the Emporia Animal Shelter. Visitors to the theater were treated with a showing of “The Secret Life of Pets” on the big screen.
HSFH director Stephanie Achille said the fundraiser was organized by the Emporia State University LOVE group.
“They reached out to us and said, ‘Hey, we’d love to do something for the shelter,’” she said. “They were talking to the theater and [the Granada] partnered as well. They did all the hard work, we just showed up with the animals.”
ESU LOVE — which stands for “lead, organize, volunteer, Emporia” — is a student group formed for a small group communication course at the university. Rose Stokes, a member of the group, said she and the other group members realized pretty quickly that they were all interested in animals and working with with the shelter.
“We were looking at things in the newspaper or whatever was being said on the radio, we realized they needed a lot of help,” Stokes said. “They really needed supplies and volunteers and an extra set of hands.”
Achille said this was the shelter’s first big fundraiser since the city renewed its contract with the Humane Society last week. The Humane Society has been operating the shelter on the city’s behalf since 2015.
Under the provisions of the lease, the HSFH is responsible for management and operations of the shelter, including providing shelter and appropriate veterinary care to the animals, handles its own staffing and accepts animals from the police department and animal control. It also offers walk-in services to the public at least 30 hours per week.
“We’ve always been grateful for all the support that we get for the animals, and particularly this year with some of our new policies and how we’re running the shelter,” Achille said. “I think people are excited. They want to do more for the shelter.”
The fundraiser also comes after two recent hoarding situations involving dogs and cats. Achille said there’s just one dog left from that hoarding situation.
“Roger is beautiful. He’s a shepherd mix, mostly tan,” she said. “He will probably take a few meet-and-greets. He’s a bit ‘stranger danger’ because he only knew the hoarding situation and the shelter. Now he loves us at the shelter, but he is very timid when you first meet him.”
The cats came from another recent hoarding situation. Achille said there are many young cats that enjoy each other’s company.
“They are all different colors, they’re beautiful,” she said. “They’re not kittens, but they’re not seniors by any means. They’ve all been fixed, they’re all vaccinated and healthy.”
All of the adoptable animals at the shelter can be found online at https://www.petfinder.com/member/us/ks/emporia/emporia-kansas-animal-shelter-ks100.
Achille said those situations serve as reminders on the importance of being a resopnsible pet owner.
“There’s so many things,” she said. “Do they have proper shelter, food, water, regular health check-ups with the vet, are they vaccinated? You also need to think about whether or yard is fenced in.”
Achille said pet owners should consider getting their animals microchipped — especially if their pets don’t wear collars and tags.
She said there are a number of ways people can support the shelter, whether it’s sharing posts about found or adoptable animals online or even coming in to volunteer.
“We love people just simply posting and sharing for us,” Achille said. “Because we’re humanely housing our animals, our staff is doing a great job of cleaning and enrichment, but we want to work some volunteers into that, too.”
Stokes encouraged the community to get involved, too.
“It’s always a great feeling,” she said. “Volunteering is amazing.”
