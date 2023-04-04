The Emporia High School softball team dropped both games on its doubleheader at Washburn Rural 14-0 on Tuesday.
The Lady Spartans were run-ruled in both contests, with the first game going 4 ½ innings and the second game going three. But head coach Annie Rockley was glad about how the girls carried themselves throughout the day.
“We have really tough kids and we battled through each inning,” Rockley said. “The girls picked each other up in the dugout, communicated on defense very well and I never saw one girl hang their head. To me, that shows our character. At the end of these two losses today, we can walk away knowing we improved as a unit. That's what matters.”
Emporia (1-3) will head to Junction City for a doubleheader on Friday, April 7 beginning at 4 p.m.
