The Emporia High School softball team dropped both games on its doubleheader at Washburn Rural 14-0 on Tuesday.

The Lady Spartans were run-ruled in both contests, with the first game going 4 ½ innings and the second game going three. But head coach Annie Rockley was glad about how the girls carried themselves throughout the day.

