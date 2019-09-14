The Northern Heights Wildcats football team came a few seconds away from pitching a shutout in a 33-8 home victory over West Franklin Friday evening.
A week after scoring four touchdowns on the ground, senior Heights quarterback Cameron Heiman did most of his work through the air. He finished the contest 15 of 25 for 180 yards and three scores, adding 92 rushing yards and another touchdown on 14 attempts. Tee Preisner was Heiman’s favorite target on the night, catching seven passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns. Preiser was also responsible for a fumble recovery on defense.
Up 33-0 at the beginning of the fourth quarter, Sweetman took the opportunity to give some of his younger players some varsity game action. A total of 14 Wildcats were in on tackles during the night, which included three for loss by junior Cody Medlen.
Altogether, West Franklin was held to just 154 yards on 51 plays, going 1-10 on third down conversions and 0-3 on fourth down with three turnovers.
“Our varsity shut them out while they were playing, so that was good to see,” said Northern Heights co-Head Football Coach Darwin Sweetman. “They scored with one second left in the game on our JV guys, but I really thought it was a complete game for our guys. On defense, they just got after the ball and had their assignments down. There were a couple breakdowns, but we got that stuff fixed, and it was a good team win for us.”
Northern Heights will look to begin the season with three straight victories as they travel to face Mission Valley in Eskridge next Friday. The game will kickoff at 7 p.m.
“The game should be a tough one,” Sweetman said. “It’s a situation where this could be our make-or-break game for a possible league title. We’ve got two more league games, and Mission Valley is one of those games that we have to get, because if we don’t get this one we may need some help to win the title. We have to show up. Those guys are tough, they’re another physical team like West Franklin, and they’ll run the ball right at you. We’ve got to be able to match their intensity.”
