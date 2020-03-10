Zero-tolerance seems to be the Emporia School District’s attitude toward violence in our schools.
Over the years we have seen thousands and thousands of dollars spent on secured entries, educational components, procedures, etc. to keep our students safe from intruders. We’ve also seen our school district respond swiftly to a threat, or a rumor of a threat, when necessary. In the last four to five years there have been a handful of investigations into alleged bomb threats and other acts of violence against students and/or our local schools. Some were unfounded rumors, some amounted to being not credible social media posts, but every time our school district has been proactive and vigilant to take any necessary actions to ensure Emporia students are safe.
We are glad our school district and local authorities take these incidents seriously and thankful our schools have never had to face the tragedies that can come from this kind of violence.
However, in the last couple of weeks, we’ve come to learn that the safety of our students, unfortunately, has been threatened in another way; in a way that doesn’t involve guns or bombs, but that can be just as devastating.
It is a case of sexual harassment at the hands of a trusted teacher, role model and friend.
On Feb. 26, a high school social studies teacher was fired for violating board policies on sexual harassment along with several other policies having to do with a teacher’s responsibility to provide a safe and effective educational environment for students.
It is shocking, really, that in this day and age of such heightened awareness and highly-publicized cases (even locally) involving sexual harassment, that students in our local high school have had to endure a culture of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior by a teacher who has been employed there for more than 14 years.
Dozens of people have reported online that this teacher’s behavior is nothing new. In fact, it had allegedly been going on for years and was considered common knowledge that sexually charged comments and interactions is what a student should expect if he or she enrolled in one of his classes ... not to mention inappropriate and vulgar out-of-class interactions on various social media platforms.
Again ... shocking.
Some questions it raises:
• Do students know how to report incidents of inappropriate behavior?
• Do they know how to recognize sexually harassing behavior?
• Are school administrators aware of the climate of classrooms in their buildings?
When asked last week about how they handle sexual harassment issues in their buildings, the school district said they cannot investigate unless a person “reports a concern through the appropriate channels.”
In a perfect world, every incident would be reported in a timely manner and through the appropriate, “official” channels. “See something, say something” is a great mantra our schools use to encourage students to speak up. But if we only rely on “official reports” and “appropriate channels” to take action on something as serious as this, sometimes it could be too late.
In this particular case, where dozens of former and current students are reporting that this behavior has been going on for years, we have to wonder if action could have been taken sooner.
Sexual harassment should be treated just like any other act of violence in our schools. Different weapons, maybe, but the same threat to the safety and well-being of our students.
Just like rumors of violence and threats against a school discovered through word of mouth or a social media post, our district has a responsibility to take seriously any suggestion that there may be a culture of sexual harassment (or any kind of harassment) growing in one of its classrooms.
It’s time.
Ashley Walker
The Emporia Gazette
