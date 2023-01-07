A new project at SOS, Inc. strives to provide a safe and comforting space for clients and staff alike.
Volunteers and staff at SOS began work Thursday on a rest and reflection room for clients and staff. The service project was part of a larger, state-wide initiative spearheaded by Governor Laura Kelly’s administration.
SOS Community Relations Coordinator Cara Codney said the room will serve as an easily accessible place for individuals to take a minute to themselves to rest and reflect.
The room, located in the main front hall of the SOS building, will have a minifridge, sofa, comfortable chairs, a coffee table, plants, art, a television and more to create a homey feel. Items to furnish the room were donated by SOS staff.
“A lot of our building is secure, so we can’t take people in every area,” Codney said. “This would be a nice, comfortable room where staff could meet with people in a relaxed environment, or a client could go in if they need to talk to someone in a more comfortable, warm, welcoming environment. Or maybe they just need a moment alone to just sit for a minute and collect themselves.”
A space to decompress is especially important at a nonprofit such as SOS, Codney added, as staff and clients are often dealing with sensitive or traumatic subjects.
“A lot of the time, the type of work that we do here is really challenging for people and it has a big, emotional drain,” Codney said. “So it might also be a place where they can go and recharge for a minute, take a breath when they need to step away for a moment.”
Codney said it is especially important for staff to have a place to take a moment and deal with vicarious trauma, a phenomenon that can affect therapists working with trauma patients. According to Codney, staff having time to work through their emotions can help them better help clients.
“The advocates, the therapists, everyone who works here has to have that ability to, if they need to, take a step back and rest and reflect and do what they need to have their head in the game when it’s time to really help people,” Codney said. “... Our mission is, of course, to serve — to help with sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse. None of that is fun stuff to deal with, obviously, and we really try as hard as we can to be supportive to the people we work with and help, and so, for us to be mentally in the moment with that person while they are there is really important.”
SOS, Inc. was one of multiple Kansas organizations selected by the Kelly Toland Inaugural Committee to be part of the Inaugural Day of Service.
“The Day of Service is a great Kansas tradition, and demonstrates the impact we can all make in our communities,” Kelly said in a press release. “Volunteering makes our communities stronger, provides a sense of belonging, and improves lives. By donating some of our time, we can make a positive difference in our great state we all call home.”
Codney said being selected for the Inaugural Day of Service was an honor.
“I think it’s so exciting that they reached out to us and chose us as an organization that they felt was really important and one that they wanted to bring into this day of service,” Codney said.
Kansans can still volunteer for other service opportunities throughout the state. More information and a full list opportunities are available at kellytolandinaugural.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.