HUTCHINSON – The Emporia High volleyball team wrapped up its regular season with a pair of road losses to Hutchinson and Maize.
The Spartans played their opponents close in both matches, falling to Hutchinson 25-13, 25-20, 25-17 and Maize 23-25, 25-19, 25-22.
With the regular season now complete, the Spartans hold a 24-9 record. They will return home to host sub-state play on Saturday where they will be the No. 1 seed and play against the winner of No. 16 Salina Central and No. 17 Goddard.
