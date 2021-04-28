Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Showers and a possible thunderstorm during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers and a possible thunderstorm during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.