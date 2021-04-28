As the Dynamic Discs Open continues across the city of Emporia this week, a small group of volunteers spent time including an often forgotten part of the community in the disc golf celebration Tuesday morning.
Scott Stokely — a 17-time world champion professional disc golfer and disc golf coach — and a few others who were in town for the event taught around 25 Hetlinger Developmental Services participants adaptive disc golf.
Adaptive sports are similar to typical sports except that they are modified to meet the individual needs of athletes with disabilities to create a level playing field for all competitors. Stokely has been teaching adaptive disc golf since 1993 and said it is a perfect adaptive sport.
“You can literally change the game to meet whatever skill level you’re working with,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if a hole is 800-feet-long or 30-feet-long. If it takes three shots to get there, it’s a par 3 for the player that’s playing.”
Stokely said that another reason disc golf works well as an adaptive sport is that it is a parallel sport, meaning that players are competing alongside one another rather than directly against one another.
“It’s also a great sport because people at different skill levels can play together because you’re not playing against each other,” he said. “It’s not like tennis where you have two different skill levels where it can sometimes be less enjoyable for the player of a higher skill level.”
Stokely first started teaching adaptive disc golf to people with special needs after realizing that the classes he had been holding all over the county had been excluding an entire group of people.
“I started saying, ‘I’m going to come out an hour early and teach an adaptive class so anyone that doesn’t fit with the clinic itself can come out and I’ll adapt the game for them,’” he said. “It was my way of making sure that every single person in the town I came to would get to come to one of my classes.”
For Stokely, teaching adaptive disc golf is a way for him to use his privilege to uplift others.
“Everyone in life is dealt a different hand and I was fortunate enough to be dealt a fantastically lucky hand in life,” he said. “Everybody faces different challenges from their upbringing, from disabilities, and it’s important for those of us who got dealt that lucky hand to recognize that we were lucky. … We’re a community. We’re a society. We’re a group of people, not individuals, and so if we pull together, we can make everything better.”
Stokely said that people have a great time at his classes and that he hopes that people continue to enjoy disc golf afterward.
Toward that end, Dynamic Discs donated discs to all the Hetlinger participants and Stokely donated the basket used for the class to the agency. Additionally, Stokely has designated that all of his prize winnings from the Dynamic Discs Open be donated to Hetlinger’s Planting Hope Capital Campaign to build a greenhouse on its campus.
“I decided that every tournament I play, I’m just going to donate my prize money to a local organization that I pick,” he said. “So really I just get on Google, I look for an organization that clicks with me and I contact them and ask them if I can donate my prize money to them.”
Heather was a participant in Stokely’s class and said she enjoyed it and that her favorite part was “throwing the frisbee.” She’d never played disc golf before, but now that she has, she said would like to do it again.
Stokely was assisted by other disc golfers who were in town for the Dynamic Discs Open.
Rebecca Cox, a professional player from Cincinnati, and Sally Chatman and Heidi Matheson, both amateur players from Detroit, saw Stokely’s calls for volunteers to help out.
They had formed a non-profit organization called Diversify Disc Golf back in October, and while it began in order to address racial diversity in the sport, it quickly evolved to strive for diversity in every demographic category including age, socioeconomic status, mental health and physical or developmental ability.
They all agreed that volunteering at Hetlinger was in direct fulfillment of their goal.
“We saw Scott [Stokely]’s call for volunteers and we were like, ‘this is exactly what we came to do,’” Chatman said.
And they also all agreed that they were glad they came out.
“Honestly, I feel like I just made 20 new friends in there; that was so great,” Matheson said. “They all signed my disc and that was wonderful.”
“Stuff like this makes big changes in people’s lives. You don’t even realize the impact that that makes,” Cox said. “One moment can change someone forever.”
Stokely can be found on his website at scottstokely.net. Diversify Disc Golf can be found by searching “Diversify Disc Golf” on most social media sites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.