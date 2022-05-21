Of all the challenges that come with becoming a parent, Tina Miller never imagined that feeding her child would be one of them.
An ongoing nationwide formula shortage has filled the first-time mom with more anxiety than she ever thought possible when it comes to 8-month-old Beau.
"He's been formula fed since the beginning," Miller said. "Breastfeeding was not an option for me, and that's the case for a lot of women."
According to a June 2021 article on Forbes.com, up to 32% of mothers never begin breastfeeding and 4% stop within the first week of life. An additional 14% of mothers stop nursing before their baby is 2 months old.
"Whether that's a mental health issue or they're just unable to maintain a supply or it's a personal choice, women are now opting to formula feed their babies," Miller said.
Beau has been on the same formula since the beginning, a gentle milk-based brand that helps with his digestive tract.
"The idea of changing him to a different formula is terrifying," Miller said. "There's so much going on in their little bodies and developing and starting to try solids. Now you're telling me that I might have to change his primary source of nutrition? That's a terrifying idea as a parent."
The shortage began in February after Abbott Nutrition, one of the major formula manufacturers in the country, had a massive recall in February at its Sturgis, Mich., facility. The recall, coupled with ongoing supply chain issues from the COVID-19 pandemic, quickly escalated.
According to the Tribune News Service, about 90% of the nation's formula is packaged by just four companies. The supply chain issues that have rocked the larger economy have played a role in the baby formula shortage.
"The original recall did not include his formula, so I didn't have that panic in the first round of recalls," Miller said. "I did not have to worry about feeding him because his continued to be stocked. But, I can't deny it, I started buying a couple of weeks in advance vs. a weekly purchase. I was just trying to be safe in case something happened."
Then, three or four weeks ago, something changed.
"I started noticing that it was only every other shopping trip that the formula was in stock," she said. "I started to get a little bit of worry that, 'OK, is this something I need to be more concerned about?' Then it was probably two-and-a-half weeks ago that I couldn't get it anymore."
Miller said her Amazon auto-shipments were cancelled and soon, she was down to just two weeks of formula.
"I went to four different stores in town and I couldn't get it anywhere," she said. "Fortunately, I travel a lot for work, so I was in Kansas City and I looked in four different places. I couldn't find it anywhere. I started to panic because, what am I supposed to feed him?"
Miller's pediatrician suggested a few alternatives. None were available. In desperation, she put out a call for help on social media.
"I had people that I barely have a relationship with reaching out and saying, 'Would you like me to order this for you?' Between that and a couple family members who are out-of-state, I have about two months stocked up. I'm really lucky but I couldn't have done it without the network that I have."
As the shortage expanded, the government has made attempts to up production.
This week, President Joe Biden invoked the Defense Production Act to enable the government to require private makres to prioritize formula components. On Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a bill providing $28 million to the Food and Drug Administration “to address the current shortage of FDA-regulated infant formula.” The vote was 231 yes, 192 no, with all Kansas congressmen voting against the measure.
The bill still needs Senate approval. In the meantime, the FDA has authorized reopening the Michigan plant.
Miller said the shortage has impacted her thoughts on having more children. What if this happens again? What if she can't feed them?
"It's really changing how people make decisions on how they're raising their children," she said. "Because, what if breastfeeding is not an option? It's mentally draining, it takes a lot out of you physically. It's efinitely something I've thought about because, if we ever have another child, I don't want to ever try to breastfeed again. I want to go straight to formula."
